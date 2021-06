IOS 15 will include several new features and additions, including a built-in authenticator. Apple announced iOS 15 and detailed many of its features during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 7. While the company went over several of the additions the updated operating system will bring, there just wasn’t enough time to cover all of them. One that managed to slip under the radar is the introduction of an authenticator, similar to Authy or Google Authenticator.