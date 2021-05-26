Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Caddie content factory Geno Bonnalie is back with a hilarious nursery rhyme about diva tour pros

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeno Bonnalie is a machine. The PGA Tour caddie eats content for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and when he lays his head down at night, he does so on a pillow viral videos. In fact, Joel Dahmen might want to add a non-compete clause to their contract, because the man is running a full second business in his spare time. Whether eating the hottest chili pepper known to man, reviewing terrible tour accommodations, putting on a clinic in on-the-go cuisine, or literally leaping off cliffs to rescue his player’s signature headwear, Bonnalie is on a constant content grind. Despite being mere days removed from a tough major weekend, Bonnalie continued that grind on Monday with his first foray into children’s lit.

www.golfdigest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diva#Caddies#Breakfast Time#Lunch Time#Dinner Time#Night Time#Caddie#Solid Stuff#Wicked#On The Go Cuisine#Spare Time#Grind#Videos#Lavender#Man#Running#Cliffs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfGolf.com

3 unnecessary items that make your golf bag too heavy, according to Tour caddies

If you’ve ever been self-conscious about the weight of your golf bag, don’t worry — you’re not the only one who’s overpacking. According to Tour caddies Aaron Flener and Geno Bonnalie (the bag men for players J.T. Poston and Joel Dahmen, respectively), Tour players are notorious for stuffing way more than they’ll ever need into their bags, too — much to their caddies’ chagrin.
GolfGolf Digest

Undercover Caddie: The hardships of tour life

One of my first events 30 years ago was the PGA Tour’s old Tucson Open. I remember seeing caddies who looked beat up. They were not so much standing next to their bags as they were angled over them, their bodies overloaded by this invisible weight. I recall being sad and almost embarrassed for them. It just seemed like they had let themselves go. I called my dad and told him about it, promising that wouldn’t be me.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Soulja Boy on Twitter: “I Invented Logan Paul”

Logan Paul may be riding high after his battle with Floyd Mayweather, but he shouldn’t forget Soulja Boy made him. Soulja, aka Big Draco, the rapper who seems to have made everything, hit Twitter with a throwback image of him and Logan Paul. The YouTube Star turned boxer wrote, “Dope shoot with @Souljaboy today.” In the retweet, Soulja wrote “The day I punched him down. I invented Logan Paul.”
NFLHello Magazine

Michael Strahan shares devastating news as fans send prayers

Michael Strahan has been left utterly distraught following some tragic news which he shared with fans on Tuesday. The Good Morning America host took to social media to pay a beautiful and heartfelt tribute to someone very special after learning of his death. Michael - who is a former professional...
Facebookava360.com

First Time at the Dental Clinic???? | Little Baby Panda World 1 | Nursery Rhymes | Kids Songs | Baby

#babybus #nurseryrhymes #babycartoon #babybusenglish #kikiandmiumiu #kidssongs #kidsvideos #cartoonforkids. (????) Subscribe to BabyBus for New Videos ❤ ► ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYye8D5fFMUPf9nSfgd4bA?sub_confirmation=1. Enjoy watching BabyBus songs and cartoons! ???? ???? ????. 1、Nursery Rhymes & Kids Cartoon (All!!) | Kiki and Miumiu | Baby Shark | Fire Truck | Top Playlist - Nursery Rhymes...
Buffalo, MObuffaloreflex.com

Club News: DIVAS SCHEDULE

The DIVAS meet at 8 a.m. the third Friday of each month at the Municipal Building on the Buffalo square. The public is invited. A schedule for 2021 is listed below, and DIVAS invite those interested to attend. There are no membership fees or special requirements except show up, learn something new and enjoy the networking opportunity.
GolfGolfWRX

Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (06/8/21): Early Carbite Proto putter

At GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.
Youtubeava360.com

Playtime at the Playground | Little Baby Panda World 2 | Nursery Rhymes | Kids Songs | BabyBus

Do you want to make friends with little Kiki and Miumiu? Search"Little Baby Panda World" on YouTube, sing and dance with them!. #babybus #nurseryrhymes #babycartoon #babybusenglish #kikiandmiumiu #kidssongs #kidsvideos #cartoonforkids. (????) Subscribe to BabyBus for New Videos ❤ ► ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYye8D5fFMUPf9nSfgd4bA?sub_confirmation=1. Enjoy watching BabyBus songs and cartoons! ???? ???? ????
Lifestyleglobalflyfisher.com

Polyknot Caddis

You are not allowed to post links (http://...) in comments. Log in or register if you want to post a link. Please notice that some of the links in the video descriptions may be affiliate, which means that they can link to web shops, which pay the video producer a commission (also known as "affiliate revenue") when a viewer clicks a link and buys a product.
Massapequa, NYmassapequaobserver.com

A Rhyme And Rhythm Remix At Fairfield

Taking existing songs, fifth graders at Fairfield Elementary School in Massapequa School District created their own lyrics. But there was a catch, as students had to keep the same rhythm so each line needed to have the same number of syllables. Teacher Peggy Meininger said that students, who worked in...
TV & Videosava360.com

Super Policeman VS Big Bad Wolf ???? | Fireman, Doctor ???? ???? | Nursery Rhymes | Kids Songs | Bab

#babybus #nurseryrhymes #babycartoon #babybusenglish #kikiandmiumiu #kidssongs #kidsvideos #cartoonforkids. (????) Subscribe to BabyBus for New Videos ❤ ► ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYye8D5fFMUPf9nSfgd4bA?sub_confirmation=1. Enjoy watching BabyBus songs and cartoons! ???? ???? ????. 1、Nursery Rhymes & Kids Cartoon (All!!) | Kiki and Miumiu | Baby Shark | Fire Truck | Top Playlist - Nursery Rhymes...
Entertainmentava360.com

VEHICLE Sounds Song ???????????? | Learning Videos For Kids | Nursery Rhymes | Kids Songs | BabyBus

#babybus #nurseryrhymes #babycartoon #babybusenglish #kikiandmiumiu #kidssongs #kidsvideos #cartoonforkids. (????) Subscribe to BabyBus for New Videos ❤ ► ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpYye8D5fFMUPf9nSfgd4bA?sub_confirmation=1. Enjoy watching BabyBus songs and cartoons! ???? ???? ????. 1、Nursery Rhymes & Kids Cartoon (All!!) | Kiki and Miumiu | Baby Shark | Fire Truck | Top Playlist - Nursery Rhymes...
ESPN

Joe LaCava caddying for Fred Couples at this week's PGA Tour Champions event

Joe LaCava is back inside the ropes this week -- caddying for his former boss, Fred Couples. LaCava, who has caddied for Tiger Woods for the past 10 years, said in a text message Thursday night that "I'm actually eating pasta and watching hockey with [Couples] right now. Like nothing has changed 10 years later.