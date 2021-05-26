Caddie content factory Geno Bonnalie is back with a hilarious nursery rhyme about diva tour pros
Geno Bonnalie is a machine. The PGA Tour caddie eats content for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and when he lays his head down at night, he does so on a pillow viral videos. In fact, Joel Dahmen might want to add a non-compete clause to their contract, because the man is running a full second business in his spare time. Whether eating the hottest chili pepper known to man, reviewing terrible tour accommodations, putting on a clinic in on-the-go cuisine, or literally leaping off cliffs to rescue his player’s signature headwear, Bonnalie is on a constant content grind. Despite being mere days removed from a tough major weekend, Bonnalie continued that grind on Monday with his first foray into children’s lit.www.golfdigest.com