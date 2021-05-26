Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Middleton Was Asked By a Young Fan If She Was a Prince & Her Reaction Is Priceless

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and Kate Middleton’s royal tour of Scotland continues. And during their recent outing in Orkney, Middleton had quite a funny interaction with a young fan. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to European Marine Energy Centre to learn about the town’s push for carbon zero and hydrogen power. After taking a boat ride at the facility, they met with schoolchildren who were patiently awaiting the couple.

www.purewow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#Duchess Of Cambridge#British Royal Family#Uk#Duke#Scottish#Funny#St Andrews#Kids#Orkney Today#Silly Convos#Secret Date Nights#Boat#West Sands Beach#Schoolchildren#I M#History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

When will Prince William and Kate Middleton meet their new niece?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no doubt thrilled over the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby daughter being born last week. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in America, Prince William and Kate will look forward to meeting the new addition - named Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor - in the coming months.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
WorldPopculture

Kate Middleton Makes Emotional Phone Call to Woman Whose Grandparents Died From COVID-19

Kate Middleton got personal with a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic for a new book released this month. The Duchess of Cambridge has been speaking to many of the finalists for Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 — a photography book published on May 7, 2021. After organizing the Hold Still campaign, she and Prince William shared one of her emotional phone calls on YouTube on Monday.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Children Miss Their Great-Grandfather, Prince Philip

Everyone in the royal family is mourning the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh. In a thank you note sent to well-wishers who shared their condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring, Prince William and Kate Middleton said that the late royal is missed by everyone in their family, including their their three children Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.
Celebritiesromper.com

Look At All These Ridiculously Cute Pics Of Princess Charlotte Growing Up

Being fourth in line to the royal throne isn’t easy, but Princess Charlotte makes it look fun. The goofy middle child to Prince William and Kate Middleton always seems to be having a splendid time in all of the photos taken of her over the years. Looking at every photo of Princess Charlotte shows that she is full of personality.