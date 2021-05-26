Kate Middleton Was Asked By a Young Fan If She Was a Prince & Her Reaction Is Priceless
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal tour of Scotland continues. And during their recent outing in Orkney, Middleton had quite a funny interaction with a young fan. On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to European Marine Energy Centre to learn about the town’s push for carbon zero and hydrogen power. After taking a boat ride at the facility, they met with schoolchildren who were patiently awaiting the couple.www.purewow.com