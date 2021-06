In today’s world, almost 40% of the world population is available on social media. On average a normal individual spends around 4-6 hours on social media each day. All thanks to the lockdown and pandemic, this time has elevated exponentially in recent days. And it’s expected because the only source of human interaction has become possible through online web-based media. We can interact with people from different countries and cultural backgrounds on social media; post about whatever we like and our works and arts, etc. many people use it to publicize their talents and beauty and fashion, etc.