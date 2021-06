New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is eying his return to football after tearing his ACL in late September of the 2020 season and missing the majority of last year. And it sounds like Barkley is getting close to being back to normal. According to Kim Jones of the NFL Network, Barkley is at the Giants’ facility and is rehabbing from his injury still, thus he will not be participating in the team’s OTAs.