A Brief History Of 21st Century Pop-Punk, From MySpace To Tumblr To TikTok

When we checked in on the best songs of 2020 last June, the charts (and radio in particular) were dominated by The Weeknd's After Hours and Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia -- the two big pop albums that weren't afraid to go large with their ambitions, even at the lowest, scariest point of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it's a year later, the world is opening back up, and the charts (and radio in particular) are currently being dominated by... yep, still After Hours and Future Nostalgia.