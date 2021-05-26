Charlie Munger Calls NothingCoin ‘Innovative And Favorable To The Interests Of Civilization’

In what could be the flip flop of the century, Charlie Munger, old man, called NothingCoin a very innovative and favorable interest to civilization. “This NothingCoin thing actually looks very promising,” Munger stated on CNBC. “All of these crypto gurus say how their little invisible computer code on the internet is going to be life changing, special, magical, blah, blah, blah. NothingCoin does the complete opposite. It does literally nothing. Genius, innovative and very favorable to the interests of our current civilization that just sits on their ass and sends disappearing nudes on SnapChat all day.”