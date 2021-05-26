Cancel
Christian Siriano Returns to Bridal

By Ana Colón
fashionista.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a brief hiatus from the bridal scene, Christian Siriano returns with a line of wedding dresses, suiting and separates for 2021 and 2022 brides that want to make a statement. The New York designer first introduced the category in 2016, in collaboration with bridal institution Kleinfeld. And though plenty...

