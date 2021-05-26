State of the Farm, 5/26/21: new faces in Tacoma, Modesto is best in the west, Trammell pummels pitching

This is the last State of the Farm without all the minor league affiliates in action; the ACL starts real games next week (yes it’s now the ACL instead of AZL, yes it’s a stupid name). Also we’re just a few short weeks away from the MLB Draft, this year taking place at the same time as the All-Star Break as MLB desperately tries to make the Draft more of a marquee event along the lines of the NFL Draft. That will shake up the system considerably, as new talent is added—and much more than last year’s tiny five-round draft—and promotions will be coming down the line faster than we can likely keep up with them. For now though, we do have a handful of permanent promotions to talk about for the first time this season, so let’s get right into it.