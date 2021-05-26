Cancel
Cell Phones

With 100s of quality apps, Setapp takes the guesswork out of app downloads

By VB Deals
VentureBeat
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been saying it for years. There are just too damn many apps. While we’d never begrudge anyone from building their own app creation and making it available to the world, it does become a problem when we’re all buried in an avalanche of apps. And to compound the problem, it’s almost impossible to weed through which ones are good and which ones aren’t worth your time.

venturebeat.com
RetailApple Insider

Save 49% on a Setapp 1-year subscription, access over 210 Mac apps

Mac users on the hunt for a discount on the popular Setapp suite of tools can save 49% off retail price for a 1-year subscription this Memorial Day weekend. Exclusive Setapp deal — AppleInsider readers this weekend can save an additional 15% on a 1-year Setapp subscription with coupon code INSIDER15. With the coupon and instant savings already in place, the bundle of over 210 apps is discounted to $58.65 (49% off retail).
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Download the OnePlus WellPaper app here to monitor your phone usage

If opening up the Digital Wellbeing section is too much of a hassle, OnePlus has launched a new app called ‘WellPaper’ that uses live wallpapers to show your daily handset usage. Best of all, it’s available to install on any phone running on Android 7.0 or higher which means you don’t even need to be using a OnePlus smartphone to try out the WellPaper app.
Cell Phoneswebeenow.com

The scam app is finally removed from the App Store

The iOS scam app that forced users to leave a positive rating before using it managed to pass Apple’s strict post-app review process. Although it has since been removed from the App Store. The scam application that forced you to give 5 stars to use it is finally removed from...
TV & VideosGhacks Technology News

SkyTube: open source YouTube app for Android with ad-blocking and video downloading

SkyTube is an open source third-party YouTube application for Android that users may install and use instead of the official YouTube application. SkyTube offers a view-only experience, which means that it does not support signing-in with a Google or YouTube account; this does not mean that it does not support the essentials. You may subscribe to channels and bookmark your favorite videos, read comments, and use the built-in search.
Cell Phonesmmaindia.com

Parimatch India app for Android: download and use instructions

Betters use the Parimatch India app for Android to place sports bets. The mobile app duplicates the website features, such as registration, sports betting, promotions, bonuses, and cash transactions. The app is compatible with tablets and smartphones running Android 5.1 or higher. How to Download and Install Parimatch on Your...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

This is Paste Keyboard, the most downloaded app of the moment

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Paste Keyboard is one of the most downloaded applications of the moment. Only in the Apple Store...
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Latest App Launcher Test May Take Chromebooks Forward By Going Back

Chromebooks could be gearing up to receive a brand new app launcher, based on a newly reported experiment from Google. What’s more, that experiment could potentially lead users both backward and forward along the evolutionary path for the OS. That’s because the new launcher will reportedly closely resemble the original Chrome OS launcher. With some tweaks in place to modernize the feature for productivity and usability.
ComputersPosted by
Black Enterprise

Get The Most Out Of Your Mac With These 5 Award-Winning Apps

Getting the most out of your Mac often means exploring outside the stock of pre-installed apps on macOS and the top charts of the App Store. Most of the best workflow, productivity, OS optimization and cyber security apps have been around for years, but they can be hard to find if you’re a first-time Mac user or if you’re not sure what you need.
Cell Phonesatoallinks.com

Get the Best Out of Your Mobile App by Pursuing Hybrid App Development in PA

If you are trying to build an app for your organization, then hybrid app development may be the path you want to ideally pursue. The great part about hybrid apps is that they can be accessed by all types of smartphones. This capability is especially important these days, as Apple (though still offering the most used type of smartphone) does not have nearly the same monopoly on the market as it may have had ten to fifteen years ago. Indeed, versatility is incredibly important in today’s smartphone market, where high quality competitors have begun cropping up all over the place. With a hybrid app, you can get your app to work and download on Androids, Windows smartphones, and others. You do not have to limit your app production to a single native platform or SDK – you can adapt the code you write once to different native platforms through a few basic steps. If you are pursuing software app development in Pennsylvania, hybrid may be the choice for you.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Fancy New Philips Hue App Version 4.0 is Rolling Out

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Philips Hue users, big news for you today. The developers behind the Philips Hue app are pushing version 4.0 out to iOS and Android users this week, complete with all sorts of new goodies. According to...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to take long exposure photos on iPhone, without third-party apps

You'll get much more control using third-party camera apps, but the iPhone out of the box can take long exposure photographs — and yours may already have done so. You take long exposure photographs because you want, say, a waterfall to look like a shimmering piece of art. Equally, you could take them because you want a shot of a location without all the people in the way. — Or it could just be for the fun of seeing what it looks like. For the fun side, the iPhone's own Camera app has you covered. For more specific, detailed use, it's true that you are going to need a third-party app such asShutter Stop, orSpectre, a sister title to Halide.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

If you have unclaimed funds in Google Pay, download the new app now

This story was originally published . Google Pay was refreshed late last year with an all-new interface and a reworked direction. In addition to mobile payments, the app has expanded to support food orders, online shopping with exclusive discounts, and budget tracking. It's a big switch for users, and while many have likely adjusted to the new experience by now, others have stayed on the older, simplified UI. Unfortunately, time has run out for anyone procrastinating on downloading the new app, as Google has put one final nail in the coffin of the legacy version of Pay.
Cell PhonesTimes Union

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 5. MHA: The Strongest Hero, Sony Pictures Television. 6. Project Makeover, Magic Tavern, Inc. 6. Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc. 7. MHA: The Strongest Hero, Sony Pictures Television. 8. Superhero Race!, BoomHits sp. z o.o. 9. Rob Master 3D, Alictus. 10. Bridge Race, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS...
Cell PhonesDesign Taxi

Apple Enhances AirTags For Security, Will Roll Out Android App This Year

Just a little more than a month since Apple launched its AirTags, the tech giant is now making tweaks to the sensors in a new update. Previously, users would only be notified if they were being tracked by an AirTag after three days. Now, the ‘beeping’ window has been shortened to between eight and 24 hours, when the AirTags will emit sounds randomly to alert the person it may be attached to.
Cell Phonesdigitalspy.com

Music downloads that can be played using any app?

Looked at Amazon Music but that forces you to use their own app. I would rather use my own preferred app with its familiar user interface and functionality. Is there such as service or does DRM needs makes it too difficult for them to provide? Am I stuck with buying the CDs and ripping them myself?
Cell PhonesWired UK

All those pub apps you’ve downloaded are a privacy nightmare

It’s been a long 15 months and now people are heading back out into the world. Lots of people are understandably ready for a drink. Pub spending is up seven per cent compared to the equivalent week in 2019, according to data from Barclaycard. But the pub experience is a little different now.
Softwaresmallbiztrends.com

17 Password Manager Apps

Password managers are computer programs allowing small businesses to generate, store and manage passwords for online services and software applications. These tools keep all the information for your business and the websites you use securely. They encrypt all information in your database, and they are one of the best ways for how to remember passwords.