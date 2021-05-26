With 100s of quality apps, Setapp takes the guesswork out of app downloads

If you are trying to build an app for your organization, then hybrid app development may be the path you want to ideally pursue. The great part about hybrid apps is that they can be accessed by all types of smartphones. This capability is especially important these days, as Apple (though still offering the most used type of smartphone) does not have nearly the same monopoly on the market as it may have had ten to fifteen years ago. Indeed, versatility is incredibly important in today’s smartphone market, where high quality competitors have begun cropping up all over the place. With a hybrid app, you can get your app to work and download on Androids, Windows smartphones, and others. You do not have to limit your app production to a single native platform or SDK – you can adapt the code you write once to different native platforms through a few basic steps. If you are pursuing software app development in Pennsylvania, hybrid may be the choice for you.