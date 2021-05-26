Exclusive: Dara Reneé Shines Bright as She Belts "Beauty and the Beast" For HSMTMTS
Get ready, because the upcoming episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to give you all the feels. Ahead of the Valentine's Day episode on May 28, POPSUGAR has an exclusive first look at Kourtney (Dara Reneé) belting out "Beauty and the Beast," and it's simply magical. Seriously, can we just take a moment to appreciate those incredible vocals?! As Kourtney sings the iconic tune, Big Red and Ashlyn share a precious moment as they dance together in his family's pizza shop.www.popsugar.com