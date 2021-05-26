Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Exclusive: Dara Reneé Shines Bright as She Belts "Beauty and the Beast" For HSMTMTS

By Kelsie Gibson
PopSugar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready, because the upcoming episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to give you all the feels. Ahead of the Valentine's Day episode on May 28, POPSUGAR has an exclusive first look at Kourtney (Dara Reneé) belting out "Beauty and the Beast," and it's simply magical. Seriously, can we just take a moment to appreciate those incredible vocals?! As Kourtney sings the iconic tune, Big Red and Ashlyn share a precious moment as they dance together in his family's pizza shop.

www.popsugar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dara Reneé
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty And The Beast#High School Musical#Series Premiere#Fun Things#Season Premiere#Clip#Big Red#Exclusive#Kourtney Steps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTell-Tale TV

HSMTMTS Review: Valentines Day (Season 2 Episode 3)

Love is in the air, as our Wildcats attempt to navigate their relationships in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Episode 3 “Valentines Day.”. It’s an episode where the plot takes a back seat to the romance, but what should be a shippers delight, ends up delivering little more than disappointment.
EntertainmentETOnline.com

'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Nini and Miss Jenn Have an Emotional Heart-to-Heart About the Future (Exclusive)

On the next episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which drops Friday on Disney+, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) goes back to Salt Lake City for a quick trip to visit Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and her friends back at East High. But when a blizzard barrels down on the town, they're forced to hunker down at the school -- just as E.J. (Matt Cornett) receives some bad news. As cabin fever sets in, Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) drives Nini to the train station so she can return to Y.A.C. (Youth Actors Conservatory) in Denver, where the former Wildcat turns to the drama teacher for advice after having doubts about her place at the new school.
Behind Viral Videosktswblog.net

Olivia Rodrigo’s Diverse Musical Influences Give SOUR a Unique Edge

Olivia Rodrigo is the newest teen pop sensation taking over the charts this year with her debut album SOUR. With the aid of Tik-Tok, Rodrigo was able to break into mainstream music while still maintaining her role on Disney Channel’s “High school Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Her song, “All I Want,” which was featured in the series, went viral on Tik-Tok in 2019. This introduced Rodrigo to an age group outside of her normal Disney-watching demographic.
Antioch, CAlmcexperience.com

LMC twins shine bright in front of the camera

Ashley and Amber Roemer are sisters who have quite literally been together since the beginning. The twin sisters, who now attend Los Medanos College, are finishing up their sophomore year and preparing to transfer. They have big dreams of becoming professional models. The two girls may be shy, but they...
Minoritiesphl17.com

Elliot Page shares his trans joy with first swim trunks photo

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Elliot Page is sharing his joy ahead of Pride Month with a poolside photo that’s getting lots of love on Instagram. The actor, who recently came out as transgender, posted the smiling photo Monday showing him in swim trunks, a cap and sunglasses. The classic summer...
EntertainmentDaily Californian

Start of something new: 4th episode of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ does not break free from drama

“High School Musical” is perhaps most commonly recognized by the song “We’re All In This Together.” Though this mantra may seem blatantly straightforward, the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” demonstrates the importance of sticking together, particularly when there is a strong temptation to go your own way. The fourth episode of the second season, entitled “The Storm,” presents a both literally and metaphorically dark and stormy atmosphere as the crew works through conflict while being trapped inside East High School during an intense snowstorm.
Cell PhonesPosted by
POPSUGAR

17 Bright and Beautiful iPhone Wallpapers That Scream "I'm Ready For Summer"

Thanks to the iOS 14 update that dropped last year, we can now customize our home screens to reflect exactly how we're feeling, and right now, can you say ready. for. summer?! With hot days and clear blue skies taking over our weather forecasts, it's safe to say we're sun-kissed and ready to rock n' roll — our iPhones included. Transforming your iPhone to a beachy summer vibe all starts with a good wallpaper, and we've found some of the best photos out there for the job. From palm trees to ocean waves and beautiful flowers, your iPhone's aesthetic will look just as alive as you feel this time of year. If you're interested in taking your phone background to the next level, have a look at the pictures ahead.
Musiccapradio.org

Saxophonist Alexa Tarantino Shines Bright with 'Firefly'

Alexa Tarantino is an award-winning saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, and educator based in New York City. One of the hardest working and most versatile musicians in jazz today, her new album “Firefly” is her third solo release in the last three years. CapRadio’s Andrew Mills spent some time with Alexa...
Entertainmentutahtheatrebloggers.com

Spectacular BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

IVINS — If there is one thing that Tuacahn Amphitheatre does well, it is spectacle, and if there is a musical that lends itself well to spectacle, it is Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Originally on Broadway in 1994, this “tale as old as time” follows Belle, a restless young lady who dreams of more than what her life can provide, and through a mishap involving her father, ends up finding adventure in an enchanted castle that changes her life and her perspective as her fate becomes intertwined with a man who has been cursed to be a beast by an enchantress long ago. Based on the cartoon by the same name, with music written by the great Alan Menken and lyrics by the legends Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, it is a fan favorite and people pleaser.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Dark Knight Joker Gets Exclusive SDCC Figure From Beast Kingdom

The Summer convention scene is just around the corner, and Beast Kingdom is starting their exclusive reveals. Kicking things off first is the Clown Prince of Crime himself, The Joker, from one of his most iconic roles with The Dark Knight. Coming out of their Dynamic 8ction Heroes line, the Joker interrogation scene comes to life with extra accessories to set the mood. Collectors will get an amazing 1/9th scale figure standing 8" tall and will have 28 points of articulation. The Dark Knight Joker will come with two head sculpts, swappable hand parts as well as added accessories from the interrogation room. This includes a desk, handcuff, chair, and a lamp. The figure will also include two special accessories for Beast Kingdom's The Dark Knight Batman with a glow-in-the-dark head sculpt and EMP rifle. Pre-orders are not live yet, but we should see them and other upcoming Summer Convention exclusive collectibles here.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Jane Fallon on why she doesn't miss working in TV

"I don't miss it and even if I miss some of the people I worked with, being my own boss is the best place to be." Jane Fallon's latest book has become her 11th successive novel to make it onto the Sunday Times' best-seller list, yet her route to literally stardom has been far from conventional.
Food & Drinksdisneydining.com

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast Pretzel Rods Recipe

What’s your favorite Disney film of all time? We must say Disney’s Beauty and the Beast ranks way up there on our favorites list! There’s just something about the “tale as old as time” that we will always adore. Well, now you can work up a dose of Beauty and the Beast right in your kitchen. That’s right, D23 is sharing their Beauty and the Beast Pretzel Rods recipe inspired by the colors of Belle’s beautiful yellow ball gown and Beast’s brown fur. Enjoy this salty-meets-sweet snack with the recipe below!
Moviesstgeorgeutah.com

Review: Tuacahn reopens with ‘Annie’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’

REVIEW — After a devastating season last year when it had to cancel all of its “Broadway in the Canyon” productions, Tuacahn Center for the Arts, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, brings back two crowd-pleasing favorites “Annie” and “Beauty and the Beast.”. Both shows were scheduled for last season and...