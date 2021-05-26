Paulo Mendes da Rocha obituary
Hovering like a wafer-thin concrete halo, held aloft by six chiselled triangular blades, the Paulistano Athletic Club was a futuristic arrival to the Jardim América quarter of São Paulo when it opened in 1958. The concrete blades sprang from an elevated platform, each one resting on an impossibly minimal edge, rising to a point where pairs of taut cables held a steel roof shell in tension, suspended above the gymnasium space below. The ground level was kept open, designed as a free public plane, allowing views into the action from all around.www.theguardian.com