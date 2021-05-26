Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville artist pushes for new perspectives in country music

Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zshpo_0aC7LYJW00

Hayden Joseph has been a serious musician for the last three and half years but considers himself a lifelong musician. He said he grew up on the country sound from back in the late 90s and early 2000s.

“I adore Shania Twain, love Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift. I mean these are all people that started in country music that wrote country story arcs and then made them mainstream,” Joseph said.

Joseph said he noticed a shift in the late 2000s in country music.

“Everybody's singing country music for the most part looks the exact same, they sound the same and they sing about the same things: beer trucks and women,” Joseph said.

Joseph is looking to change that by pushing for new perspectives.

“I’m willing to bet that you’ve fallen out of love with the genre a bit because it doesn’t sound like it used to and there is still virtually no LGBT representation,” Joseph said in a video he posted to his TikTok account. “My name is Hayden Joseph. I’m an openly gay artist and I want to change both of those things. My goal is simply to write songs for everyone.”

He posts about his goal on TikTok to his more than 100,000 followers.

“Writing inclusive lyrics shouldn’t make it ‘queer’ country it’s just country music that works for everyone,” Hayden said in TikTok.

Joseph said he does not want to get rid of anything but makes songs applicable to everyone.

“Including me and including new perspectives is not excluding you. You can still have everything you’ve come to like about current country music and then some,” Joseph said.

He said he is not here to play the victim and as a white man is not necessarily the poster child for making the genre more diverse but says as a gay man, he has a different perspective.

“That will lead to a different sound and a different story being told on country radio,” Joseph said.

Aside from bringing in more perspective, Hayden believes we have normalized country music to not let men show emotion.

“I will submit for feedback or criticisms on songs, that are about very basic human concepts, falling in love or like being heartbroken or feeling lost and the feedback I will get on them quite frequently is, ‘I love the lyrics of this, the melody is really cool, but I think it would be better sung by a woman,’” Joseph said.

He said his ultimate goal is to have songs on country radio, be a household name in country music, and be a crossover country music star.

“If in my lifetime radio won't change enough to let me be the one singing on country radio, if I can get my perspective on country radio with artists that they ‘approve’ of. Honestly, that would be a win,” Joseph said.

Click here to listen to more of Hayden's music.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#In Country#New Music#Sound Of Music#Video Music#Tiktok#Artists#Singing#Inclusive Lyrics#Love Garth Brooks#Country Story Arcs#Emotion#Beer#Basic Human Concepts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Alan Jackson: From the Mailroom to Superstardom

Alan Jackson has been “keeping it country” for more than 30 years, and he shows no signs of letting up on that path. Signifying that you can’t pull the stops on a hard working country man, Jackson is back at it, releasing his first new studio album in six years on May 14th. And like the tall, lanky star himself, the album, titled Where Have You Gone, comes in a big package, loaded with 21 songs, 15 of those from his own pen.
Nashville, TNthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: The Steel Woods, “Baby Slow Down”

In Their Words: “‘Baby Slow Down’ is a song written from the perspective of a mother whose child has lost his or her way. She can see the path of the thing she loves most is getting rocky, so to speak, and knows she must intervene. Rowdy would tell the story of the car wreck he had one night headed home from a show the two of us had played about an hour outside of Nashville. It had been snowing and the roads were slick so when his mom told him, ‘baby, slow down’ the following day, he said, ‘I wasn’t even speeding,’ to which she replied, ‘No, in life, in everything, just slow down.’ I think too many times parents can see their kids heading down a path of destruction and never say anything in fear of rejection and resentment. I, for one, am glad that’s not the kind of parents I had, and I know Rowdy would say the same for his.” — Wes Bayliss, The Steel Woods.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Jordan Davis and Wife Expecting Second Child

Jordan Davis and his wife have announced they are adding another child to their family — and it’s a boy! In a photo posted to social media Monday morning, Davis can be seen with his little family, which includes his wife Kristen and their 1-year-old daughter Eloise, holding a sign that says, “It’s a boy!” Davis wrote in the caption that he can now be added to the long list of artists welcoming children during the pandemic.
Nashville, TNwkml.com

Maren Morris Joins Husband Ryan Hurd On His Opry Debut

Maren Morris was right by her husband Ryan Hurd’s side (along with their baby boy Hayes) when Hurd made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday night (5/15) in Nashville. Ryan posted several pictures of the event to Instagram on Sunday (5/16). He wrote, “Smiled all night and I’m still coming down. Opry Debut with a full house. Not sure how you are supposed to feel after something like that, not sure I can describe it, but it’s mostly gratitude to everyone who was there or had a hand in me stepping into that circle for the first time. Thank you to my wife most of all, who stepped on stage to be there with me. Love to each and every one of you.”
Nashville, TNgospelmusic.org

Provident Entertainment Presents BAND TOGETHER to Support Mental Health Month on May 20th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (May 17, 2021) Each year, millions of Americans deal with the reality of mental illness and this year with the ongoing pandemic, focusing on mental health is needed now more than ever. Provident Entertainment is leaning into Mental Health Awareness Month by partnering with Vibrant Emotional Health for a “Band Together” special virtual event to raise awareness around the struggles of mental health and the help that is available for everyone. The online concert will premiere on May 20th at 7:30 PM Central on YouTube, simultaneously streaming across the artists and label channels. Artists involved in “Band Together” include Provident Entertainment’s CAIN, Casting Crowns, DOE, I AM THEY, Koryn Hawthorne, Lydia Laird, Matt Maher, Matthew West and Zach Williams, as well as Adarga Entertainment Group artist Twice Música and RECORDS artist Lathan Warlick.
Nashville, TNWTVF

The Sami Cone Show: May 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The May 2021 episode of The Sami Cone Show is getting you ready for a healthy summer filled with family fun. We start by sharing about Nashville summer freebies and how to plan for summer expenses. Then we learn how to boost metabolism in our 40’s and 50’s. We’re also previewing the first large-scale arts event to return to Nashville. And I talk with TV personality and author, Chrys Howard, about being a Rockstar Grandparent.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Wide Open Country

HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' Star Christina Haack "Fell In Love" With Tennessee

Christina Haack has come a long way since she first submitted a demo tape to HGTV with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple became HGTV stars overnight due to their hit series Flip or Flop which followed their real estate flips in Orange County, California. Years later after the couple divorced, Christina is fully focused on her kids and herself. She even went back to her maiden name.
Franklin, TNPosted by
Community Impact Nashville

Big Bad Breakfast now open in Franklin

Big Bad Breakfast opened in early May at 1201 Liberty Pike, Ste. 101, Franklin, at the Liberty Station building. The restaurant, which also operates a location in Nashville, offers breakfast and lunch, serving signature dishes such as shrimp and grits, house-cured Tabasco brown sugar bacon, chicken and waffles, biscuits and breakfast skillets.