Exclusive The Misfits Clip – Action Flick Stars Pierce Brosnan & Nick Cannon

By Tyler Treese
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComingSoon is excited to debut a new The Misfits clip from the upcoming action film. Releasing in theaters on June 11, the film stars an ensemble cast that includes Pierce Brosnan as an international thief, plus Nick Cannon as the leader of The Misfits (which are described as “a band of modern-day Robin Hoods). The cast is rounded out by Tim Roth, Mike Angelo, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, and Jamie Chun. It will release digitally via video on demand services starting June 15.

www.comingsoon.net
