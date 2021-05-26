Cancel
Topeka, KS

Kansas Senate urges Gov. Laura Kelly to opt out of federal unemployment aid

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 15 days ago
TOPEKA — Senate Republicans opened the final day of the 2021 legislative session by passing a resolution urging Gov. Laura Kelly to cuff off federal unemployment aid to out-of-work Kansans.

Lawmakers returned to the Statehouse for a largely ceremonial one-day close to the year’s work and prepared to attempt an override of the governor’s veto of a short-term health insurance plan.

Legislative leaders weren’t confident they could secure the two-thirds majority votes needed to override any of the governor’s vetoes. But they had no trouble sending a message to the governor regarding unemployment benefits.

Senate President Ty Masterson led the charge in his chamber, referring to the federal boost of $300 per week to state unemployment payments as a “perverse incentive” that prevents Kansans from returning to employers who need their help.

In a duel of fast-food anecdotes, Masterson said he was surprised Wednesday morning when he went to McDonalds and saw a sign offering a signing bonus for new employees. Sen. Tom Holland, a Democrat from Baldwin City, pointed to the state’s unemployment rate — lower now than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic — and referenced an old Wendy’s commercial: “Where’s the beef?”

Masterson said “the beef” is hanging in the windows of businesses in the form of “help wanted” signs.

“We’re using tax dollars to compete with jobs,” Masterson said.

The House also planned to take up the resolution, which sends a message to the governor but carries no authority to force a change. As it stands, the federal unemployment aid is set to expire in September.

The resolution notes that 23 other states already have shut off federal unemployment aid.

Sen. Jeff Pittman, D-Leavenworth, said 46 other states have legalized medical marijuana, “but we didn’t jump on that bandwagon, did we?”

The Senate passed the resolution by a 27-11 party line vote.

Action in the House began with Rep. Elizabeth Bishop, a Wichita Democrat, announcing her retirement. Bishop served the 88th district in southwest Wichita since 2017, when she flipped a previously Republican district.

Bishop served on the House Health and Human Services Committee and was an advocate for improving mental health in Kansas. Bishop said one of her chief disappointments was the failure of the Legislature to expand Medicaid health insurance coverage to more low-income families.

“Hope spring eternal. I have hope that we as a state will accomplish that in the not too distant future,” Bishop said before turning to legislative progress.

“These legislative steps chart progress toward making mental health and addiction treatment more accessible and more effective for the many Kansans who so desperately need it,” Bishop said.

Veto attempts

Masterson, a Republican from Andover, told his caucus in a meeting before they gaveled in that it would be difficult to secure enough votes to override any of the governor’s vetoes.

Instead, he said, they plan to make her “own” the veto of a $500 million pandemic relief fund for businesses impacted by public health restrictions.

He also said it would look bad to restore funding that the University of Kansas says it doesn’t want for a controversial research program.

And even if the Senate sustains a veto, he said, House Speaker Ron Ryckman told him the House didn’t have the votes to override anything. An aide for Ryckman couldn’t confirm the conversation.

Sen. Ron Ryckman Sr., R-Meade, expressed an interest in attempting at least one override, explaining that his constituents in western Kansas want to see a fight. The Senate plans to force a vote on the short-term insurance plan, known derisively as “junk insurance” by its critics. The plans don’t include protections for pre-existing conditions and carry other risks not included in traditional plans.

After the morning’s action is over, Masterson said, the caucus will reconvene to select a new majority leader. Senate Republicans stripped Sen. Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, of his leadership title earlier this year after he was charged with a drunken late-night escapade through Topeka.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

The post Kansas Senate urges Gov. Laura Kelly to opt out of federal unemployment aid appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

