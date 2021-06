As we slowly emerge from the pandemic age and seemingly endless quarantine, the question of “When will live music return?” will be quickly replaced with “Hey, can I get on the guest list?” It’s a time-honored query, one of bloated self-assurance and fragile status, and we’re pretty much all guilty of it. But with everyone across the live music spectrum — from artists to crew to venue staff — essentially out of work for the past 15 months, everyone attending a show from now until whenever needs to pay their way in. So a simple, helpful website has been established to ensure showgoers know where they stand as they get ready to rock out again.