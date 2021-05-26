Park Board Approves Trinity Forest Spine Trail Construction Award
The Trinity Spine Trail will serve portions of Dallas that have historically been left out of major pedestrian infrastructure projects. This is first on the list for construction, with this phase of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail connecting the Santa Fe Trail north of the Tenison Park Golf Course in East Dallas to Samuell Blvd, just north of I-30. The CTC is fulfilling a promise made to the East Dallas neighborhoods 20 years ago, formalized in the 2013 Trinity Forest Spine Trail master plan. Building a reliable trail from White Rock Lake to the Great Trinity Forest will turn this overlooked corridor into one of the most significant greenbelts in North Texas.www.dallasweekly.com