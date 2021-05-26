Cancel
Dallas, TX

Park Board Approves Trinity Forest Spine Trail Construction Award

By Press Release
Dallas Weekly
 15 days ago
The Trinity Spine Trail will serve portions of Dallas that have historically been left out of major pedestrian infrastructure projects. This is first on the list for construction, with this phase of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail connecting the Santa Fe Trail north of the Tenison Park Golf Course in East Dallas to Samuell Blvd, just north of I-30. The CTC is fulfilling a promise made to the East Dallas neighborhoods 20 years ago, formalized in the 2013 Trinity Forest Spine Trail master plan. Building a reliable trail from White Rock Lake to the Great Trinity Forest will turn this overlooked corridor into one of the most significant greenbelts in North Texas.

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas.

#Park Golf#East Dallas#North Texas#Infrastructure#Forest Park#East Lake#Green Space#Park Board#Ctc#Loop#Trinity Spine Trail#Construction#White Rock Lake#Transportation Hubs#Neighborhood Groups#Master Plan#I 30#Portions#Community Leaders#Samuell Blvd
