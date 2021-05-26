Motor Vu Drive-In to open Friday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Following major renovations and upgrades, the Motor Vu Drive-In is officially reopening for the 2021 summer season on Friday with a double-feature on Idaho’s largest movie screen.

During the off-season, the Motor Vu underwent the most extensive renovations in its history to upgrade the facilities and improve movie and sound quality.

The projector room, which has held every projector since the Motor Vu’s opening in 1947, was redone, and sound processors and transmitters have been upgraded.

The most dramatic upgrade is the new 4K laser projector which creates a crisp, clear picture on the Motor Vu’s 108 foot screen, one of the largest screens in the United States.

The bathrooms also have been renovated and are newly open for the first time in years.

For this weekend, the Motor Vu will be showing Raya: The Last Dragon and Cruella on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Films will always begin 30 minutes after sunset.

Official say you can expect a summer calendar full of great films, and thanks to the improvements to the theater, the Motor Vu will be playing new releases this summer on their colossal screen.

This family owned and operated business is under new management and has exciting plans for growth and expansion in the coming years.

“We imagine the Motor Vu as a gathering place for our community. We love transporting people to a simpler time through movies and events,” Motor Vu Co-Director Brett Harris said.

The Motor Vu hosted its first events of the season last week including a graduation for Idaho Virtual Academy and the first night in a series of summer movies for Ronald McDonald House Charities. During the next two weeks, the Motor Vu will be hosting Rigby High School, Bonneville High School and all District 91 high school graduations. The Motor Vu is also hosting a series of community and corporate events for the Idaho Falls community.

“We have been working in the off-season to improve the facilities and make the drive-in experience even better than you remember," Motor Vu Owner Linda Rumsey said. "Our mission is to bring our community together through the magic of movies. We can’t wait to have people back at the drive-in for films under the stars.”

Advance tickets will be available through the Motor Vu’s website HERE and sold at the ticket booth nightly.

Details on the films, pre-movie activities and special concessions will be posted on the Motor Vu’s website and Facebook page.

