Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

7 Out of 10 Hospitalized COVID Patients Will Have Long-Haul Symptoms

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKPyJ_0aC7LBG300

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- If you land in the hospital with a COVID-19 infection, there's a good chance you'll still be suffering symptoms months later, researchers report.

A wide swath of lingering health issues plagued more than 70% of these patients, investigators found.

"Early on, we completely ignored the long-term consequences of getting sick with this virus," said study senior author Dr. Steven Goodman, a professor of epidemiology and population health and medicine at Stanford University. "People were being told this was all in their heads. The question now isn't is this real, but how big is the problem."

To determine that, his team analyzed 45 studies that were published between January 2020 and March 2021. The studies included more than 9,700 COVID-19 patients. Of those, 83% had been hospitalized.

They found that 72.5% of study participants reported still having at least one of 84 persistent symptoms or clinical signs, with the most common being fatigue (40%), shortness of breath (36%), sleep disorders (29%), inability to concentrate (25%), depression and anxiety (20%), and general pain and discomfort (20%).

Other problems reported by patients included loss of taste and smell, memory loss, chest pain and fevers.

Persistent symptoms were defined as those lasting at least 60 days after diagnosis, symptom onset or hospital admission, or at least 30 days after recovery from acute illness or hospital discharge.

If even a portion of these patients require continuing care, they could pose an immense public health burden, said Goodman.

"If something on the order of 70% of those coming out of moderate to serious COVID-19 are showing persisting symptoms, that is a huge number," Goodman said in a Stanford news release. "It's astonishing how many symptoms are part of what's now being referred to as long COVID."

The study was published May 26 in the journal JAMA Network Open.

"We did this study because there have been a lot of news commentaries and scientific articles talking about long-term COVID symptoms," said study lead author Tahmina Nasserie, a graduate student in epidemiology at Stanford.

"But few had dug into the scientific evidence deeply enough to show the full range, how long they lasted and whom they affected," she noted in the release.

"The numbers are very shocking, especially for fatigue and shortness of breath," Nasserie said. "These were pretty debilitating symptoms, with some people reporting difficulty walking up a flight of stairs."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on post-COVID conditions.

SOURCE: Stanford University, news release, May 26, 2021

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stanford University#Medicine#Memory Loss#Depression Symptoms#Acute Care#Infection Control#Anxiety Disorders#Sleep Disorders#Healthday News#Covid#Jama Network Open#Symptoms Months#Long Term Covid Symptoms#Persistent Symptoms#Persisting Symptoms#Diagnosis#Clinical Signs#Disease Control#Health Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkhn.org

Long-Term Covid Symptoms Linked To Severity Of Infection

Even as reports show covid case numbers across the U.S. are in decline, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links the risk of long-term symptoms to more severe infections. Another study says even mild, asymptomatic cases are as infectious as severe ones. Mask mandates are...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Four new COVID symptoms detected in people who have received vaccines

60 million people in the UK have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, with a further 24 million being fully protected. But, even vaccinated people can still contract COVID, and they may present different symptoms than those who haven’t had their jabs. Vaccinated people can still be infected...
Public Healthbarakbulletin.com

NGO demands vaccination for residents of Chutodudhpatil as the hospital is used for Covid patients

Except for the Silchar Medical College & Hospital, SM Deb Civil Hospital and all the private hospitals of Silchar, only the Chhotodudhpatil Model Hospital under the Borkhola Vidha Sabha constituency happens to be the only rural hospital offering Covid treatment in the Cachar district. Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli herself went to the village and initiated the Covid ward there. However, about 30,000 residents of the region have not been vaccinated yet. People in the area are terrified to know that there are patients infected with the Coronavirus next to the house. And as they are deprived of vaccines till now, there is some resentment in the minds of the people towards the government and the administration.
Public HealthMcKnight's

With them for the long haul

According to Harvard Health Blog, recent studies indicate that 50-80% of patients recovered from COVID-19 continue to have at least one adverse symptom three months after the onset, even if the patient no longer tests positive for the virus. This emerging condition has been described using a variety of terms,...
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

3 in 4 people with COVID-19 have symptoms for weeks, study finds

May 26 (UPI) -- Nearly 75% of people with COVID-19 experience symptoms of the disease weeks after diagnosis, an analysis published Wednesday by JAMA Network Open found. The most frequently reported lingering symptoms were were fatigue, by 40% of those infected, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, by 36% of those infected, the data showed.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Tied to Rare Cases of Low Blood Platelets

WEDNESDAY, June 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may be linked with rare cases of low blood platelet levels, a new study suggests. Platelets are blood cells that help prevent blood loss when vessels are damaged. Low platelet levels may cause no symptoms, but they can lead to an increased risk of bleeding or clotting.