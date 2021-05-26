Cancel
Meet the Filmmakers Behind Target & NBCUniversal's Scene in Color Film Series

By Emily Spain
E! Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for inspiring new films to watch, Target & NBCUniversal have you covered this summer. Last night, during the This Is Us finale, Target & NBCUniversal announced their Scene in Color Film Series. Hosted by award-winning producer Will Packer, the series celebrates the stories of three emerging BIPOC filmmakers.

