RIT will test its RIT Alert emergency notification system at 4 p.m. EST on Sunday, Oct. 3. RIT Alert is used to notify the campus community of an imminent threat to the health or safety of students, faculty, and staff on or near the Henrietta campus. Examples of an imminent threat include — but are not limited to — a severe weather event (such as a tornado or other storm that can cause the cancellation of classes and on-campus activities), fire, or threat of violence. The system can send a text message to cell phones, voice messages (mobile or land-line), social media and email. In addition, the message will include immediate actions required by RIT community members.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO