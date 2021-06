Some new Fortnite artifacts have come to the attention of Lara Croft, so her task for you is to go out there and raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle. Although you only need to grab one of the Fortnite artifacts from each of those locations, there are actually several of them to choose from, which should help you out during the Fortnite Week 12 quests if other players have also made a beeline for the same area. Lara thinks these could be tied to some kind of ritual in Fortnite, but the only way to investigate that is to gather them up and see what happens. If you're ready to crack their secrets, then here are all of the Fortnite artifacts locations from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle.