Someone finally asked restaurant workers why they’re not returning
Did you know there’s a restaurant labor shortage? Restaurant owners have been complaining about it ever since states started ramping up capacity limits and vaccinated customers started filling tables again. But despite plenty of opportunities—The Washington Post reports that there are 1.7 million more unfilled jobs than there were before the pandemic—restaurant workers aren’t coming back. Those lazy workers! the owners complain. They’d rather live off their unemployment checks than make an honest living for minimum wage! What is this country coming to?thetakeout.com