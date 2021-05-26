Someone finally asked restaurant workers why they’re not returning

Is it just me, or does Subway genuinely seem to hate its franchisees? There’s been so much dirt coming out of the sandwich chain’s corporate office in the past few months that it’s hard not to feel bad for franchise owners. So far there’s been the melting cheese hazard issue and the 25% royalty fee hike, and now the New York Post reports there’s a new edict the chain’s new 20-year franchise contract: any Subway stores that close more than once a year without permission (aside from strictly-defined “acts of God”) risk the chance of being taken over by corporate headquarters.