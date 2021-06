Married at First Sight stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner had a frank discussion about the challenges they face in their marriage in this week's episode of their Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. podcast. The couple invited life coach, Dr. Gertrude Lyons, on the show, and they opened up about the struggles they have faced this year. At one point, Otis said she felt like she needed to beg for "help in every aspect of my life."