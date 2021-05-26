Cancel
Congress & Courts

Court orders Shell to slash CO2 emissions in landmark climate ruling

By Hanna Ziady, CNN Business
WISH-TV
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A Dutch court has ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must dramatically reduce its carbon emissions in a landmark climate decision that could have far reaching consequences for oil companies. The company must slash its CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2019 levels, according to a judgment from...

Industryroyaldutchshellplc.com

The Dutch Decision on Shell’s Carbon Emissions – Should U.S. Companies Be Worried?

The Dutch Decision on Shell’s Carbon Emissions – Should U.S. Companies Be Worried?. On May 26, 2021, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell Plc (“Shell”) to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% (from 2019 levels) by 2030. Shell had previously pledged to reduce its emissions by 20% (from 2016 levels) by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The Dutch court held that this commitment was insufficient based on the “very serious threat” that Shell’s carbon emissions pose to Dutch residents.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

API CEO: Oil and gas holds key to cleaner environment

Mike Sommers promised straight talk to his audience in the heart of the nation’s energy exporting, refining and petrochemicals industry. Remotely addressing the Houston Economics Club on Wednesday, Sommers, president and chief executive officer of the American Petroleum Institute, offered what he called straight talk about the world’s energy needs as debate swirls around just where that energy will come from.
Energy IndustryNBC Philadelphia

Big Oil's Increasing Number of Climate Lawsuits Draws Parallels to Big Tobacco

The prospect of a rising tide of climate litigation cases against heavy emitting businesses comes shortly after a landmark courtroom defeat for Royal Dutch Shell. Since the turn of the century, more than 2,000 climate litigation cases were found to have been filed in a trend that is widely expected to have global implications for carbon-intensive companies.
Industryasumetech.com

Rising tide of climatic cases draw parallels with Big Tobacco

Members of the environment group MilieuDefensie celebrates the verdict of the case of the Dutch environmental organization against Royal Dutch Shell Plc, outside the palace of court of justice in The Hague, The Netherlands, on Wednesday May 26, 2021. A Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions faster and harder than expected, dealing a blow to the oil giant that could have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the global fossil fuel industry.
Energy IndustryLong Beach Press-Telegram

Carbon taxes better than assigning artificial political risk

“Some investors are wagering that Wall Street’s preference for green energy will depress spending on oil extraction, setting the stage for supply shortages and higher fuel prices.” Wall Street Journal, June 14, 2021Wait, what? Oil prices are shooting up and likely to stay up, but “Wall Street’s preference for green energy” will depress spending on oil extraction?
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Amazon hydropower plant contributes significant greenhouse emissions: study

When climate researcher Dailson Bertassoli went to measure greenhouse gas emissions at the Belo Monte hydropower plant in Brazil, the first thing he noticed was the bubbles. Developers have built hundreds of hydroelectric plants in the Amazon basin to take advantage of the allegedly "green" energy generated by its complex of rivers. But climate researchers now know hydropower is not as good for the environment as once assumed. Though no fossil fuels are burned, the reservoirs release millions of tons of methane and carbon dioxide as vegetation decays underwater. So called run-of-river (ROR) dams like Belo Monte along the Xingu River, which have smaller reservoirs and channels allowing reduced river flow, were meant to address the problem, but a study Friday in Science Advances found that has not been the case.
Congress & Courtspv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New US legislation, Turkey’s first green hydrogen plant

US Senator Martin Heinrich, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, introduced the Advancing the Clean Hydrogen Future Act of 2021 on Wednesday. “This legislation would establish a research, development, demonstration, and deployment program to reduce the cost and improve the efficiency of producing hydrogen using electrolyzers,” reads a note. The legislation would provide a five-year authorization that strengthens the US Department of Energy’s focus on hydrogen. Senator Heinrich said that New Mexico could become the nation’s center of excellence for clean hydrogen.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Mining Company Joins Supreme Court Fray on EPA Climate Rules

Issue of ‘vast importance’ needs resolution, petition says. Coal company Westmoreland Mining Holdings LLC added the latest request to a stack of petitions asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases. The Environmental Protection Agency can’t regulate carbon from coal-fired power plants under...
Environmentenergycentral.com

Climate change: Large-scale CO2 removal facility set for Scotland

A large facility capable of extracting significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the air is being planned for north east Scotland. The proposed plant would remove up to one million tonnes of CO2 every year - the same amount taken up by around 40 million trees. The extracted gas could...
Congress & Courtsresponsible-investor.com

FREE The human rights angle was crucial to the Dutch court ruling against Shell

This article is free, but to access more of our content, you can sign up for a no strings attached 28-day free trial here. The recent ‘bad week’ suffered by oil majors Chevron, Exxon and Shell has been widely reported. The first two were caused by activist shareholders. But Shell lost a case in a Dutch court that may well serve as a significant legal precedent. The court held Shell responsible for reducing not only its own greenhouse gas emissions in line with the Paris Agreement, but also its so-called Scope 3 emissions: the global emissions generated by end-users of its products.
Energy IndustryValueWalk

The Impact Of Dutch Court’s Ruling On Shell

Late last month a Dutch court ruling sent shockwaves throughout the oil and gas industry after Royal Dutch Shell PLC was found to be “partially responsible for climate change”. Shell has been ordered to significantly reduce their current ‘absolute carbon emissions’ output. From their 2019 levels, Shell must reduce their emissions by 45% by 2030.
EnvironmentFortune

When climate change goes to court

Are we in the midst of a bumper year for climate change cases?. Last month, in a stunning day for the oil and gas industry, a Dutch court ordered Shell to reduce its emissions faster than it had planned. The ruling wasn't the first time a court in the Netherlands has ruled in favor of restricting emissions (in the past, Dutch courts have ruled against the government), but it was widely seen as a sign that climate change cases are coming to courtrooms in a big way.
EnvironmentPress Democrat

Shell gets greener, even as climate advocates say ‘go faster’

MINETY, England — On a clearing at the edge of a farm field, 40 big rectangular boxes the size of shipping containers sit behind a tall fence. Packed inside are stacks of lithium-ion cells and other electrical equipment. Wired together, these units will form Europe’s largest battery, the operators say,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania must strengthen the rules for methane gas emissions now | PennLive letters

Pennsylvania is one of two states in the U.S.A. that recognizes the right to clean air and water in its Constitution on the same level as the right to bear arms. This is article 1, section 27, which explicitly protects the right of the people to a healthy environment and notes the obligation of the government to protect natural resources now and for generations to come.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

Climate change: Is video streaming pushing up harmful emissions?

The surge of video conferencing and streaming has fuelled concerns about the emissions they generate. An hour of streaming in Europe has a carbon footprint equivalent to boiling an electric kettle three times or driving 250 metres. Between February and April last year, at the peak of worldwide lockdowns, global...
AdvocacyNew York Post

Climate activists target Norway at human rights court

OSLO — Norwegian climate activists have asked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to rule against Norway’s plans for more oil drilling in the Arctic, the campaigners said Tuesday, arguing the country’s exploration deprives young people of their future. The lawsuit, by six individuals between ages 20 and 27...
Virginia Stateeenews.net

Va. pipeline tests landmark environmental justice ruling

A fight over a proposed compressor station in the majority Black Banister District of Virginia's Pittsylvania County could reveal the impact of a watershed court ruling last year on environmental justice. Cookies must be enabled in order to access E&E News. Please adjust your browser settings to allow cookies from...