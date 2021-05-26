Man arrested, accused of shooting man in Johnson City Lowe's parking lot

Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:. April Patterson, 44, 355 Grindstaff Rd, Butler, was arrested Friday after police saw her stopped in the intersection of North State of Franklin and West Market Street and slumped over the steering wheel. Officers saw the car around 3:20 a.m. Police said that initially Patterson gave them a relative’s identification information, but they were able to positively identify her. They got Patterson out of the car to investigate and had her perform several field sobriety tests which, according to a press release, she did not perform well. Once she was positively identified, officers found that her driving privileges had been revoked. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a baggie of what they believed to be methamphetamine.