Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Man arrested, accused of shooting man in Johnson City Lowe's parking lot

By Joshua Dye
wcyb.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is in the hospital and a man charged after a shooting in the parking lot of Lowe's in Johnson City, according to the Johnson City Police Department. It happened on Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police say two men who know each other got...

wcyb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Victim Of Shooting#Man City#City Police#Accused Of Assault#Aggravated Assault#Wcyb#Johnson City Lowe#Parking#Gun#Authorities#Men#Tenn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Crime roundup: meth, assault and more

Recent arrests by the Johnson City Police Department:. April Patterson, 44, 355 Grindstaff Rd, Butler, was arrested Friday after police saw her stopped in the intersection of North State of Franklin and West Market Street and slumped over the steering wheel. Officers saw the car around 3:20 a.m. Police said that initially Patterson gave them a relative’s identification information, but they were able to positively identify her. They got Patterson out of the car to investigate and had her perform several field sobriety tests which, according to a press release, she did not perform well. Once she was positively identified, officers found that her driving privileges had been revoked. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a baggie of what they believed to be methamphetamine.
Tennessee StateCitrus County Chronicle

Tennessee judge releases fugitive accused of burning down Floral City's Sleepy Hollow Resort

Before authorities could return Joseph Bubb to Citrus County for him to face accusations he burnt down a busy Floral City bar and restaurant, a Tennessee judge set him free. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, which has been coordinating Bubb’s extradition from the Carter County Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the Floral City 62-year-old was released May 10.
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

September trial set in 2015 slaying of Johnson City woman

A Johnson City man accused of shooting into a passing vehicle as he attempted to flag down a motorist will go to trial in September in the death of a passenger in that car. Denver Christian Smith, 27, who lived in an apartment near the intersection of John Exum Parkway and West Market Street at the time of the shooting, was charged with felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Johnson City, TNheraldcourier.com

Norton police chief and suspect discharged from hospital

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — The police chief of Norton, Virginia, and a man accused of shooting him last Friday have been discharged from the hospital, officials said Friday. A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Chief James Lane was discharged from the hospital. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week while responding to a shoplifting call at the Norton Commons Shopping Center.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Johnson City, TNJohnson City Press

Recalling the night Brown Milling Co. was destroyed by fire

A busy Johnson City intersection was once home to a thriving business. June Miller Gouge remembers the night when she was awakened by shouts from her two older brothers telling her the family’s grain and flour mill, located just down the street on Browns Mill Road, was on fire. It...
Norton, VAheraldcourier.com

Norton police chief continues to recover from shooting

Extradition paperwork has been signed while a Pound, Virginia, man and Norton’s police chief remain hospitalized following last week’s shooting in Norton. Police Chief James Lane was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle when responding to a shoplifting call last Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. James Dyer Buckland, 35, who has since been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, fired multiple shots into the chief’s vehicle before being struck by return gunfire, the VSP said.
Johnson City, TNelizabethton.com

Johnson City Police chief announces sergeant promotions

Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner on Wednesday announced two recent promotions within the department. The promotional process consists of a written test, job-specific written exercises, and an assessment/interview. In addition, candidates’ work histories are evaluated and points are awarded for education level. “The officers being promoted are taking another...