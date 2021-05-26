Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hayes, Williams lead Dream to 90-83 win over Sky

walls102.com
 28 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 26 points, Courtney Williams scored 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 90-83. Aari McDonald scored eight points and assisted on a basket by Monique Billings in a 10-0 run that made it 18-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. McDonald, the No. 3 selection in April’s draft, finished with nine points and five assists — both season highs. Atlanta (2-2) had 11 steals and forced 21 Chicago turnovers. Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-2) with 21 points.

www.walls102.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kahleah Copper
Person
Tiffany Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky#Ap#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dream lose Tiffany Hayes for 4-6 weeks

Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL tear in her right knee, the team announced Monday. An MRI taken over the weekend confirmed the diagnosis, and expected recovery time is approximately four to six weeks. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the...
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Oñate softball grabs district lead with wins over Centennial

LAS CRUCES - In a matchup between two unbeaten clubs in District 3-5A, the Oñate softball team picked up an important late season sweep of Centennial. The Knights beat Centennial 10-0 and 11-1 in a Tuesday doubleheader at the Field of Dreams Softball Complex. The Knights improved to 10-4 and...
NBAWISH-TV

Chicago Sky end losing streak in win over Indiana Fever

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak. Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after a...
NBAWISN

Bucks cut Nets' series lead in half, win 86-83

MILWAUKEE — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals after two blowout losses in New York. Kevin Durant's 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn...
MLBchatsports.com

Raimel Tapia Helps Lead Rockies To Rare Road Win Over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit two doubles, singled, and scored twice, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road victory, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Wednesday night. Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road — compared to 20-14 at Coors Field.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from 86-83 Game 3 win over Brooklyn Nets

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 10 (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) With their backs against the wall, the Milwaukee Bucks delivered an all-time memorable playoff performance against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3. However, despite ultimately coming out on top with a much-needed 86-83 victory to keep their postseason hopes alive,...
NBAHenry County Daily Herald

Dream shoot their way to win over Mystics

The Atlanta Dream's balanced scoring, led by Courtney Williams' 21 points, helped them end their four-game losing streak with a 101-78 win over the visiting Washington Mystics on Sunday. Atlanta (5-6) snapped a six-game losing streak against the Mystics (4-6) behind its best shooting performance of the season, making 50.7...
Durham, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Lukes leads Bulls to 11-0 shutout win over Knights

DURHAM – Bulls left fielder Nathan Lukes recorded four hits in four at-bats, including two home runs and a double, while Durham starter Luis Patino struck out seven over five scoreless innings in an 11-0 three-hit shutout victory over the Charlotte Knights in front of 7,241 on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
NBAwcn247.com

Candace Parker has 20 points to lead Sky over Fever, 83-79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Candace Parker had 20 points and 14 rebounds and Allie Quigley scored six of her 16 points in the final two minutes to help the Chicago Sky beat the Indiana Fever 83-79. Quigley’s 3-pointer with 1:50 left gave the Sky the lead for good at 80-77. She made 1 of 2 free throws 19 seconds later and hit a jumper in the lane to cap the scoring with 49 seconds left. Kahleah Copper added 14 points and Stefanie Dolson scored 11 points for Chicago. Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Fever.
NBAWNBA.com

Jaz Jones Erupts for 14-Point Fourth Quarter, Liberty Win Over Mercury 85-83

In the first matchup in a four-game road trip, the New York Liberty (6-4) outlasted the Phoenix Mercury (5-6), 85-83, ending their three-game skid. With 28 points contributed from the bench, the Liberty led by as many as 17 points in the first half to get their first victory over the Mercury since July 5, 2019.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Peterson, Smith lead Mets to 5-2 home win over Cubs

NEW YORK (AP) — David Peterson pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings for his first win in two months, and the New York Mets beat the Chicago Cubs at home for the first time in exactly four years with a 5-2 victory Monday night. Dominic Smith homered for the...
NFLchatsports.com

90 players in 90 days: Running back Antonio Williams

Everyone loves a good underdog story, so when a Buffalo Bills player seems to come out of nowhere to give an epic performance, fans take notice. It isn’t just fans who notice these performances, either, as veteran players and coaches always seem that much more excited when a seldom-used player has a breakout game.
MLBarcamax.com

Mize leads Tigers with solid outing to 4-3 win over Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Soon enough, rookie Casey Mize is going to have his workload restricted. He’s already made six more starts and more than doubled his innings pitched from a year ago. But on Tuesday night, after the bullpen had eaten up 35 innings over the last five games,...