Hayes, Williams lead Dream to 90-83 win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 26 points, Courtney Williams scored 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 90-83. Aari McDonald scored eight points and assisted on a basket by Monique Billings in a 10-0 run that made it 18-8 with two minutes left in the first quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. McDonald, the No. 3 selection in April’s draft, finished with nine points and five assists — both season highs. Atlanta (2-2) had 11 steals and forced 21 Chicago turnovers. Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-2) with 21 points.