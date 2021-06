Documents found in the National Archives reveal previously ignored proof that promises made by the UK not to test thermonuclear weapons in Australia were broken. In June 1956 the UK was moving from atomic to thermonuclear weapons development in its test programme in Australia, despite repeated promises not to do so. The duplicity of those promises is revealed in two documents I have recently found online in the National Archives of Australia. These documents were ignored by both the Australian and UK official histories of the tests and by the Royal Commission into British Nuclear Tests in Australia despite having been supplied to them.