Congressman's Insider Trading Prohibition bill gains House approval
A bill introduced by 4th District Congressman Jim Himes has been passed by the U.S. House, with overwhelming bipartisan support. The Insider Trading Prohibition Act eliminates the ambiguities that have existed in the case-by-case evolution of the law in this area. Himes says corporate insiders who wrongfully obtain inside information and misuse it weaken the fairness, integrity, and safety of the nation’s capital markets.wlad.com