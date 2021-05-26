Congressman's Insider Trading Prohibition bill gains House approval

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved Senate Bill 618 which would prohibit use of so-called “vaccine passports” and set limits on the authority of the unelected Health Secretary under PA’s Disease Prevention and Control Act. The measure also prohibits the Health Secretary from ordering the closure of a business or requiring an individual who has not been exposed or potentially exposed to a contagious disease to physically distance from others, wear a face covering, conduct a specific hygiene practice, shelter in place, quarantine or isolate from others or restrict travel. It would also prohibit school districts, institutions of higher education, and other government entities from requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to use the service, enter a building or undertake an activity. It also prohibits the use of tax dollars to create an electronic vaccine tracking system. The bill now returns to the Senate.