Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salida, CO

HRRMC Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications; Announce Dr. William G. Mehos Scholarship Recipient

By Zach Dunasta
arkvalleyvoice.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) Foundation is offering two scholarships of $2,500 each for current college students planning to pursue a career in healthcare. These scholarships have been renamed in honor of Charles J. Forster, past HRRMC Board Member and HRRMC Foundation Board Member who passed away in early 2021.

arkvalleyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salida, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Society
Salida, CO
Education
City
Salida, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Charity#Medical School#College Students#Grade School#School Activities#Hrrmc Rrb#Saguache#Gpa#P O Box#Salida Hospital District#Hrrmc Board Member#Hrrmc Facilities#Scholarship Prerequisites#Public School#Applicants#Healthcare#Western Fremont#Recommendation#Campaigns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Job alert: These Salida jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Cotopaxi); 3. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care); 4. Respiratory Therapist (RT) Travel Allied - $52.60/Hour $1893/Weekly; 5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2080.8 / Week; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 7. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 8. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 9. CDL Driver; 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Salida);
Salida, COMountain Mail

Library joins nationwide ‘Reminiscence’ movement with memory-themed kits

Sally Inglett, president and founder of MEternally LLC, stated, “A dementia-friendly movement is sweeping the nation, and for good reason. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that almost 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia-related diseases, and a projected 14 million will be by 2050 unless a cure is found.
Salida, COMountain Mail

R-32-J board discontinues plans for full online program

The Salida school board voted unanimously Tuesday to accept a recommendation by R-32-J District Superintendent David Blackburn to discontinue planning for a full online program. Blackburn said his recommendation came about due to lack of interest from the community in maintaining the online programming as it has been implemented this...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Academic Booster Club announces scholarship winners

Shavano Academic Booster Club recently announced its scholarship winners for 2021. Scholarship applications follow specific criteria, including: leadership potential, community involvement, motivation, work ethics and the written presentation of an application essay. The organization provided five scholarships this year to the following students:. $1,500 scholarships. Sophie Pressly. Comments: Sophie has...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Parent(s)/Petitioner(s): HILDA YESENIA REYES RODRIGUEZ AND DIEGO ALBERTO MONTELLANO GONZALEZ. Public Notice is given on May 11, 2021 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Chaffee County Court. The Petition requests that the name of. BRYAN MONTELLANO. be changed to.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Vendor Publication Report

Adam Ratner, 1997.50; Aidan Osborn, 284.00; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 8900.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1267.23; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 300.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1838.47; Anthony Niemann & Anthony Timko, 11193.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 6580.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1504.11; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5187.77; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 524.15; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1540.85; AutoZone, 394.92; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 68010.10; Badger Meter Inc, 6432.00; Barnard Structures, Inc, 9082.95; Brady Brothers Inc., 1682.15; Broken String Guitars Inc, 400.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 2437.48; C.S. Collins Inc., 914.97; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cellco Partnership, 812.35; CenturyLink, 1346.13; Cesare, Inc, 4856.40; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 18.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 14710.81; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 58140.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 485.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1819.54; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1193.20; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 269.77; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 265.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 187.20; City of Salida, 3019.83; Colonial Life, 275.94; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 317.50; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 30.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 363.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 132.76; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 51198.61; Colorado Parks & Recreation Association, 375.00; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 25877.98; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 50.00; Core & Main LP, 380.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 3621.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 623.88; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 608.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1190.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 785.85; Dell Financial Services LLC, 185.30; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1806.75; Devon Kasper, 200.00; Devyn Grundy, 140.00; DME Solutions Inc, 86.71; DPC Industries, Inc., 433.75; E-470 Public Highway Authority, 7.58; EasYoke Management LLC, 254.70; Elavon, Inc, 1276.29; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 332.33; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; Fastenal Company, 3325.43; FCI IND INC, 1739.99; FDS Holdings, Inc, 829.27; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2472.13; Fire and Police Pension Association, 40840.05; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3639.20; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 295.90; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 15486.45; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 1076.50; Galls, LLC, 99.99; Gary Lacy, 1964.57; Glacier Bank, 10890.83; Gobin’s Inc., 752.19; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 100.00; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 121463.12; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 780.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 740.45; IC Security Printers Inc, 202.23; Impresco LLC, 480.19; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26550.64; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jerry Loudenburg, 137.98; John Butterfield, 1497.50; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 457.14; Lance Cliff, 265.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 409.88; Materials Management Co, 304.70; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 2459.02; McFarland Oil LLC, 3555.09; Michael Rosso, 98.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 31.99; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Mishmash Electric, 525.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 127.50; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2910.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 172.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 1170.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 395.36; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 15815.00; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pride Outfitting, LLC, 6769.53; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 631.26; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 217.00; Randy Johnson, 2400.00; Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, 5.67; Richey Design LLC, 436.79; Riverside Trophies, 50.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Russell Johnson, 212.00; Salida Auto Parts, 309.80; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Mountain Trails, 10000.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; SGS North America Inc, 2008.67; Slate Communications, 3781.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3468.65; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 763.95; Steve Berkenkotter, 1282.56; Sue Ann Hum, 1250.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3857.90; Trans-West Inc., 154694.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 7310.61; Tyler Business Forms, 1455.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2859.10; US Foods, Inc., 235.70; US Postmaster, 1247.06; USA Blue Book, 4207.50; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 180.84; Verdek Green Technologies Corp, 16967.00; VISA, 52.94; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 626.32; Wilson Williams, LLP, 17477.86; Winsupply of Salida, 812.93; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 49443.15;
Salida, COMountain Mail

DENTAL ASSISTANT SALIDA FAMILY DENTISTRY/ CEDAR STREET FAMILY DENTISTRY

DENTAL ASSISTANT SALIDA FAMILY DENTISTRY/ CEDAR STREET FAMILY DENTISTRY Seeking an exceptional individual to join our progressive dental team as a dental assistant. The position requires a person who is detail oriented, exhibits communication skills and thrives in a very busy team setting. If you are seeking a professional long term commitment and enjoy working closely with people please email your resume to: managersfd@gmail.com Attn: Kyle Experience preferred.
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Chaffee economic development corp. selects Rishavy

Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. announced Wednesday that Jake Rishavy will assume the role of executive director effective July 1. Rishavy will take up the reins from Wendell Pryor, founding executive director, who is retiring after 12 years leading the organization. The CCEDC implements and supports a range of economic...