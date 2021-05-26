Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chaffee County, CO

Running out of Time. Public Comment on the Nestlé/Blue Triton Brands 1041 Permit Application Deadline Approaches

By Jan Wondra
arkvalleyvoice.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe written comment period for Public Comment on the Nestlé/BlueTriton Brands 1041 permit application closes at 5:00 p.m. May 27. The public can make verbal comments at the next permit meeting set for 1:00 p.m. June 1. Following that public hearing, the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC), convening...

arkvalleyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salida, CO
Business
County
Chaffee County, CO
City
Denver, CO
Chaffee County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Crestone, CO
City
Salida, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestl Sa#Online Application#Public Notice#Year In Review#Public Comment#Time#The 1041 Permit Authority#Arrowhead#Nestl Sa#Bluetriton#Bocc#The Permit Authority#County Administration#Company#Transmission#Proper Notice Timing#Sale#Extensive Public Comments#Multiple Public Meetings#Environmental Concerns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida City Council to Hear Update on Chaffee County Recreation Plan

Salida City Council will host a work session on May 17 where they will hear an update on the Chaffee County Recreation Plan. This plan is being implemented to help keep the quality of recreation up within the county. The update will be given by Cindy Williams with Envision Chaffee County and Director of Parks and Recreation, Diesel Post.
Colorado StateRocky Mountain Collegian

CSU plans to maintain mask requirement despite state ease

Colorado State’s Pandemic Preparedness Team issued a statement Sunday saying that they intend to continue with their public health restrictions amid the relaxations at the state and county level in Colorado. “It takes significant time, planning and preparation for the University to evaluate multiple data points and determine what is...
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Job alert: These Salida jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Cotopaxi); 3. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care); 4. Respiratory Therapist (RT) Travel Allied - $52.60/Hour $1893/Weekly; 5. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2080.8 / Week; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 7. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 8. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 9. CDL Driver; 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Salida);
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

A Look at County and Municipal Vaccination Rates

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced late last week that it would ease up on requirements for facemasks and social distancing for fully vaccinated individuals. The move caught state and local leadership by surprise, causing public health entities such as Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) to say “not so fast”.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Salida, COMountain Mail

NOTICE OF BUDGET AMENDMENT

(Pursuant to 29-1-106, C.R.S.) Notice is hereby given that the City of Salida’s first amended budget, for the 2021 budget year, has been submitted to the Salida City Council. A copy of the amended budget is on file for public review in the Finance Department, City Hall, 448 E. 1st Street, Room 112, Salida, Colorado, each weekday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Salida, COMountain Mail

Vendor Publication Report

Adam Ratner, 1997.50; Aidan Osborn, 284.00; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 8900.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 1267.23; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 300.00; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 1838.47; Anthony Niemann & Anthony Timko, 11193.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 6580.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1504.11; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5187.77; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 524.15; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1540.85; AutoZone, 394.92; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 68010.10; Badger Meter Inc, 6432.00; Barnard Structures, Inc, 9082.95; Brady Brothers Inc., 1682.15; Broken String Guitars Inc, 400.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 2437.48; C.S. Collins Inc., 914.97; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cellco Partnership, 812.35; CenturyLink, 1346.13; Cesare, Inc, 4856.40; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 18.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 14710.81; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 58140.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 10.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 485.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4947.50; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1819.54; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1193.20; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 269.77; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; Chris Dwyer, 265.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 187.20; City of Salida, 3019.83; Colonial Life, 275.94; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 317.50; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 30.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 363.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 132.76; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 51198.61; Colorado Parks & Recreation Association, 375.00; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 25877.98; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 50.00; Core & Main LP, 380.00; Crabtree Group, Inc., 3621.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 623.88; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 608.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 1190.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 785.85; Dell Financial Services LLC, 185.30; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 1806.75; Devon Kasper, 200.00; Devyn Grundy, 140.00; DME Solutions Inc, 86.71; DPC Industries, Inc., 433.75; E-470 Public Highway Authority, 7.58; EasYoke Management LLC, 254.70; Elavon, Inc, 1276.29; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 332.33; Family Support Registry / CO, 46.14; Fastenal Company, 3325.43; FCI IND INC, 1739.99; FDS Holdings, Inc, 829.27; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2472.13; Fire and Police Pension Association, 40840.05; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3639.20; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 295.90; Front Range Fire Apparatus, 15486.45; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 1076.50; Galls, LLC, 99.99; Gary Lacy, 1964.57; Glacier Bank, 10890.83; Gobin’s Inc., 752.19; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 100.00; Grindline Skateparks, Inc, 121463.12; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 780.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 740.45; IC Security Printers Inc, 202.23; Impresco LLC, 480.19; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 26550.64; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jerry Loudenburg, 137.98; John Butterfield, 1497.50; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 457.14; Lance Cliff, 265.00; LogMeIn USA, Inc, 409.88; Materials Management Co, 304.70; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 2459.02; McFarland Oil LLC, 3555.09; Michael Rosso, 98.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 31.99; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 108.95; Mishmash Electric, 525.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 127.50; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2910.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 172.00; MUNIRevs Inc., 1170.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 395.36; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 15815.00; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 77.75; Pride Outfitting, LLC, 6769.53; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 631.26; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 217.00; Randy Johnson, 2400.00; Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, 5.67; Richey Design LLC, 436.79; Riverside Trophies, 50.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Russell Johnson, 212.00; Salida Auto Parts, 309.80; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Mountain Trails, 10000.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; SGS North America Inc, 2008.67; Slate Communications, 3781.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3468.65; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 763.95; Steve Berkenkotter, 1282.56; Sue Ann Hum, 1250.00; Terminix International Company LP, 65.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3857.90; Trans-West Inc., 154694.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 7310.61; Tyler Business Forms, 1455.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2859.10; US Foods, Inc., 235.70; US Postmaster, 1247.06; USA Blue Book, 4207.50; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 180.84; Verdek Green Technologies Corp, 16967.00; VISA, 52.94; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 626.32; Wilson Williams, LLP, 17477.86; Winsupply of Salida, 812.93; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 49443.15;
Salida, COMountain Mail

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Salida School District R32J will have a public hearing 4:00 – 4:30 pm June 8, 2021 in the administration office for any public opinions on the proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. The proposed budget is available to review at the administration building located at 349 E 9th Street, Salida, CO.
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of May 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). NameDakoda J....
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following Special Event Permit Application:. Applicants: Michael Welle, on behalf of Bonfire Entertainment. Proposed Location: The Meadows Farm, CR 350, Buena Vista. Zone: Residential. General Description of the Event: “Born from the...
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

These houses are for sale in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Salida, COMountain Mail

City: Close half block of upper F

My wife and I own the building containing 215-221 F St. We operate Here’s the Scoop Ice Cream Parlor at 215 F. We pay property taxes and have appropriate licenses (food and sales tax) to operate. We follow all rules and regulations put forth by Salida city government. The F...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

County Commissioners Approve Amended CMRETAC Agreement

In what became a rare, truncated meeting on Tuesday, May 11, the Chaffee Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) made short work of only a few business items. Key among them was the unanimous approval of the updated intergovernmental agreement (IGA) among six central mountain counties that hold membership in what is known as the Central Mountain RETAC.
Buena Vista, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Big shift in Buena Vista: Chaffee Fire takes over services for Town

The Town of Buena Vista closed its Linderman Avenue fire station as of Thursday, May 13, and has entered a service agreement with Chaffee County Fire Protection District – effectively dissolving Buena Vista Fire. Buena Vista is looking at the new partnership, which serves all properties in town limits, as...
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

First Quarter County building permits nearly double

Building permit activity continued to rise in the first quarter of 2021 throughout Chaffee County, and Buena Vista is no exception. “We are still seeing a lot of development in town. We still anticipate more construction based upon the work we are doing getting lots ready for building permits,” said Buena Vista planner Mark Doering.