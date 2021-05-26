Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Auto Industry Insider: How To Become A More Confident Driver

By Auto Industry Insider
car-revs-daily.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStatistics have shown that 18% of American drivers will fail if they retake their knowledge test for a learner’s permit, while 40% are more likely to get below the pass mark, typically around 80%. Although your newly discovered freedom can be a thrilling experience, taking to the road for the first time can likewise be pretty scary. After selecting your car and sorting your insurance, here are some super-easy ways to build more confidence behind your wheel.

www.car-revs-daily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Insurance#Safety Car#Autonomous Driving#Autonomous Test Cars#Autonomous Cars#Ac#Auto Enthusiasts#American Drivers#Nervous Drivers#Company#Motorway Driving#Car Shoppers#Defensive Driving#Modern Cars#Safety Equipment#Road Users#Fuel Costs#Drive#Safe Speed Limits#Road Accidents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Carstorquenews.com

Toyota Was Trail-blazing With The Prius; Will It Reinvent The Auto Industry Again?

In 1997, Toyota introduced the first commercially produced hybrid vehicle, the Prius, starting the electrification movement. Toyota has made an impactful statement by introducing a 3-cylinder hydrogen powered internal combustion engine (ICE) to run a race-spec Corolla. While the sound is reminiscent of a gas-guzzler, it is a much ‘greener’ vehicle from an emissions standpoint. Their President, Aiko Toyoda has made it clear that the future he sees isn’t All electric.
Carsbeverlyhillsmagazine.com

Why Self-Driving Cars Might Be the Salvation of the Auto Industry

The auto industry is in trouble. You might have a hard time recognizing it because your commute hasn’t gotten any shorter. Road rage doesn’t happen less frequently. And new car dealerships keep popping up. Despite these external signs of success, the auto industry is facing the future crisis of a generation having no interest in driving or car culture. There are many reasons for this unexpected turn. Here are just a few:
Industrymarketplace.org

How can trucking companies get more drivers on the road?

The pandemic has affected industries across the board, with rapidly changing consumer habits, supply-chain issues and labor shortages — and the trucking industry is no exception. With many older drivers retiring over the past year, the industry is scrambling to attract new drivers, partly to meet surging demand for transport of goods purchased via e-commerce.
CarsAugusta Free Press

Mr. Benz making waves in German auto industry

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. A handful of years ago content creators focusing exclusively on automobiles would have been an uncommon sight. In what is accepted as a standard practice today, creating social media channels based on a niche interest, was a pioneering step for the gentlemen at Mr. Benz.
Carscanadianunderwriter.ca

Insurers monitor battle within auto industry over car data ownership

The outcome of a current standoff between auto manufacturers and the automotive aftermarket industry over who owns the data generated by automated cars will have implications for the insurance industry, according to an insurance executive. “If the data is owned and controlled by the manufacturer rather than the driver, it...
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

MADD Seeks Auto Industry Support for Drunk Driving Prevention Tech

Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) has issued its second major call-to-action to automotive manufacturers, urging them to support federal legislation that would mandate all new vehicles be equipped with drunk driving prevention technology. Specifically, MADD has asked the members of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation to support the HALT Act...
Marketsautobodynews.com

Research Shows Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477B by 2024

The annual reports are the go-to source for automotive aftermarket industry data and include critical insight for aftermarket businesses to make informed, data-based decisions for the future. This 31st edition of the Auto Care Factbook report provides new data and insight on how the auto care industry fared from the...
Carsgmauthority.com

Big Trucks Dangerous For Pedestrians And Small-Car Occupants, Says Consumer Reports

A new report from non-profit consumer organization Consumer Reports has identified some of the dangers that big trucks and larger vehicles present on the road. According to Consumer Reports, big trucks, including full-sized and heavy-duty models, have a significant frontal blind spot. After measuring front visibility for 15 different models, the organization found that some trucks had front blind spots 11 feet longer than certain sedans. The front blind spots were also 7 feet longer than some popular SUVs. The blind spot increases the chance of a “frontover” collision occurring, with small children being particularly at risk.
Jobsnhpbs.org

Should I become an auto technician?

We're digging into all kinds of jobs within the auto tech industry—and doing a deep dive on salary stats, educational paths, and further possibilities for your future once you have a foundation as an automotive technician! Hear from shop owners, master mechanics, and more—and see if going into a career as an auto technician could be the path for you.
Economythedailyinsurancenews.com

How Commercial Auto Insurance Works – Forbes Advisor

Editor’s Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made through affiliate links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors. Commercial auto insurance protects the cars, trucks, and vans that you use in the course of your business. Regardless of whether your fleet is large or small, you need to insure the vehicles that you use for business purposes.
CarsThe Oakland Press

Auto review: 2021 Nissan Versa is a small but capable sedan

As we move closer to everyone and their mother having a truck or SUV, small car offerings are a rarity these days, especially the subcompact vehicles that seem to be disappearing more and more each year. The Nissan Versa is one of the few still available to those in search...
Carsautobodynews.com

VW Shows ID.4 EV Off-Road Concept at Petersen Automotive Museum

Let's recall it's the first and only EV that entered the event and it had a stock powertrain (RWD) and battery pack with only a modified off-road suspension and racing interior. It proves standard EV tech is capable and can reliably withstand the challenges of the races. Once the ranges...
CarsGreater Milwaukee Today

Mark Phelan: 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport improves on-road comport, handling

Toyota will add a sporty version of its 4Runner midsize SUV for this fall, with adaptive shock absorbers to improve on-road comfort and handling. The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport also gets body-color accents on the grille, rocker panels and body moldings. The automaker’s TRD, or Toyota Racing Development, group...