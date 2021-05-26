Developer ditches Cheshire apartment plan, puts property up for sale

I raise my voice to support increased housing options in Madison. Historic zoning decisions have limited access to housing in Madison, and as a result there are few options for low and moderate cost housing, with few multi-unit housing options or single houses with small properties. Why shouldn’t our community have housing options available for households downsizing after their children have “left the nest,” elderly wishing to reside near loved ones as they age, divorced parents wishing to reside in the same town as their noncustodial children, people who work or vacation in our community and fall in love with it, young adults who want to settle down in the town in which they grew up? And why should any of these potential residents be restricted to living only along main roads, might not any of them also value the natural beauty and quiet our town offers?