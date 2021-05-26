EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Dairy for the soul
Did you know the United States Department of Agriculture recommends 3 servings of dairy every day?. Milk’s essential nutrients can be difficult to replace in a healthy eating pattern. Every 8-ounce glass of milk provides you with nine essential nutrients like high-quality protein, calcium, vitamin D and more. These nutrients help our bodies function properly. For example, protein helps rebuild and repair muscle tissue while calcium and vitamin D help support and maintain strong bones and teeth. (MilkPEP, 2020)chippewa.com