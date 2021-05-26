EXTending a hand in Dunn County: Dairy for the soul

The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering guidelines. The Dunn County Health Department is recommending mass gathering sizes of not more than 100 individuals indoors and 250 individuals outdoors. “Mass gathering” is any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 100 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.