As widely expected, Themis Klarides to formally 'consider' a run for governor

Good evening, this is First Selectwoman Peggy Lyons with today’s weekly update. With approximately 60% of our total population fully vaccinated, Madison continues to see our cases drop as vaccination rates increase. We have had no new COVID-19 cases in our community this past week, and currently have only 2 active cases overall. Madison Public Schools currently has no active cases, including students and staff, which is an amazing accomplishment. Importantly, the Governor recently announced that parents and guardians of residents between the ages of 12 to 15 can now sign their children up for a vaccination appointment, or visit one of the many clinics that are accepting walk-up patients. Please note that only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for this age group, so we recommend looking for clinics that are offering this particular vaccine. There continues to be sufficient vaccine availability throughout the state, including several locations in Madison such as the CVS located on Boston Post Road and our Stop ‘n Shop. Please visit ct.gov/covidvaccine to find a convenient place to get vaccinated.