Let's just say the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race cars did pretty well in the 2020 IMSA series, taking home the Manufacturer's, Drivers', and Team titles. To commemorate this, Chevy whipped up a special edition package for the 2022 Corvette Stingray: the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, which debuted at Belle Isle in Detroit. It's not quite the so-called "Stingray R" we thought the pace car at Road Atlanta hinted at, but it has a similar vibe and may be the final version of that idea. And certainly there are broad similarities.