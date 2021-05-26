Cancel
Report: Bears showing interest in veteran CB Bashaud Breeland

By 670 Staff
670 The Score
670 The Score
 15 days ago
The Bears have expressed interest in signing veteran cornerback Bashaun Breeland, the Chicago Tribune reported, but to do so, Chicago would likely need to maneuver to create more salary cap space.

