Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Red Sox have a pitching depth problem

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox, as we sit here today on Wednesday, are having a good season. Full stop. End of discussion. These things are inevitably discussed in relation to preseason expectations, and for the Red Sox the preseason expectation was to hang around .500 in the best-case scenario and maybe make some noise in the wildcard race for a bit. But so far, thanks to a great core in their lineup plus surprises on the pitching staff, they are just a half-game out of first place in a loaded AL East, and they’ve spent the bulk of the season so far in the pole position. Things are by and large good, even with Tuesday’s game having just happened, and by and large they’ve earned it.

www.overthemonster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Andriese
Person
Jay Groome
Person
Austin Brice
Person
Connor Seabold
Person
Colten Brewer
Person
Daniel Gossett
Person
Stephen Gonsalves
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Brandon Brennan
Person
Brandon Workman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Yankees#Baseball Bats#Major League Baseball#The Red Sox#Baseball Prospectus#Depth Options#Shallow Depth#Relievers#Preseason Expectations#40 Man Spots#Workload Concern#Talent#40 Man Issues#40 Man Space#Injury Concern#Time#Things#Performance Concern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Red-hot rookie Luis Garcia pitches Astros past Red Sox

Rookie right-hander Luis Garcia won his fourth consecutive decision and the Houston Astros parlayed a fortuitous seventh inning into a 5-1 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. Unable to strike a decisive blow against Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards (4-4) during his laborious six-inning stint, the Astros...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Recalled to majors

Brewer was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Garrett Whitlock (COVID-19) was feeling symptoms after receiving the vaccine and is on the injured list. Brewer will take his place in the team's bullpen and will be set for his first innings in the big leagues this season, if he pitches.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Ohtani’s 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike...
MLBPosted by
NESN

How Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Made History During Rehab Assignment

Kiké Hernández only has been with the Red Sox for a few months, but he’s already made history for the organization. Hernandez currently is in Worcester rehabbing a hamstring injury. The eighth-year pro was in the WooSox’s lineup Sunday, and he was responsible for five of the club’s seven runs in its 7-4 win over the Syracuse Mets. Four of those runs came via a 457-foot grand slam, the first in history for the WooSox, who made the move from Pawtucket, RI this year.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Red Sox fan comes up with flying bat while talking on phone during game

A fan at Fenway Park watching the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels got a little more than he bargained for Sunday afternoon while sitting in his seat. The fan was on the phone when a bat flew out of Angels second baseman Jose Rojas’ hands and into the stands in the top of the second inning. Rojas appeared to be fearful once he lost the bat. However, the man in the stands didn’t appear to be too afraid.
MLBAntelope Valley Press

Major League Baseball results | Saturday

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a solo homer in his first at-bat on his 25th birthday, Xander Bogaerts also went deep with a game-breaking, three-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the stumbling Los Angeles Angels 9-0 on Saturday. Rafael Devers added a solo shot, Bobby Dalbec hit a...
MLBLancaster Online

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Lack of true leadoff hitter one huge weakness

It wasn’t exactly hard to predict that the Boston Red Sox would be pretty good at scoring runs. As of right now they are ranked first in the Majors in runs scored. With Alex Verdugo, JD Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers being the heart of the lineup, naturally pitchers are having a hard time. However, they all bat second through fifth and to this point the Red Sox have gotten practically no production out of the leadoff spot.
MLBBoston Globe

Adam Ottavino keeps leaving Red Sox wanting in critical setup role

As the ball hung in the air for what seemed an eternity, Matt Barnes anticipated the celebration. After the Red Sox closer struck out the final batter of the eighth and recorded two quick outs in the ninth, this Mike Trout pop-up seemed like the conclusion of a satisfying 5-4 victory.
MLBRoanoke Times

Hillcats nip Salem Red Sox 2-1 to salvage series split

Catcher Yainer Diaz went 3 for 4 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, and three Lynchburg pitchers combined to limit Salem to four hits as the Hillcats defeated the Red Sox 2-1 on Sunday at Haley Toyota Field. The Sox (6-6) saw their three-game winning streak...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Prospect Watch: Everyone’s settling in for week two

How are the Boston Red Sox prospects adjusting in week two?. It’s Monday, you know what that means … It’s time for the weekly Boston Red Sox prospect watch. Last week we saw the return of MiLB baseball, and with it the return of the prospect watch. Now, there was a lot of talk in the watch last week about how it was far too early to panic. It should be noted that this is still the case, we’re barely 10 games into the year – there’s plenty of time left and one or two good or bad games could completely change someone’s season at the moment.
MLBMLB

Barnes optimistic after finally faltering in 9th

BOSTON -- Matt Barnes elevated a fastball on the inside corner of the strike zone to Mike Trout, and he was ready to receive handshakes and hugs for his 10th save in as many opportunities this year. But for the first time this season in a spot that mattered, Barnes...
MLBFingerLakes1

Syracuse Mets drop series finale to Red Sox, 7-4

An early Worcester lead proved to be too much for Syracuse to overcome in a 7-4 Mets loss to the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Polar Park in Worcester, MA. Wilfredo Tovar had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Syracuse in the loss. Worcester (7-5) opened...