• Graciela “Gracie” Martinez, Dean of Student Outreach and Enrollment Services, has been appointed to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Texas Transfer Advisory Committee, which is charged with overseeing the new transfer policy framework and advising the Commissioner and the Board on various transfer rules, including oversight of the Field of Study Curricula; recommendations of the Core Curriculum courses and transfer pathways; reviewing and making recommendations to optimize the transferability of credits and increase transfer students’ success within majors; monitoring curricular changes at general academic teaching institutions and student course enrollment patterns; and recommendations regarding the timing and structure of transfer policy-related agency surveys and data collection from institutions of higher education. The TTAC is comprised of 24 members, who serve up to three years, with equal representation from community colleges and general academic teaching institutions.