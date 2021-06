We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. You don’t need us to tell you: You only have so much fridge and freezer space. Aside from having a bonus unit in the basement or garage, there’s not much you can really do in the way of creating an overflow space. (You know, like how you might hang a shelf for extra pantry ingredients or add a peg board for extra cookware.) The space you have is the space you have, so you don’t want to waste any of it. At the same time, you don’t want to cram your fridge and freezer so full that the appliance has to work too hard to do its job or you can’t actually find anything. It’s a balancing act! And we’re here to help you find some equilibrium.