Daily Distraction: Johnny Knoxville reflects on two decades of 'Jackass'

Columbus Alive
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWith the fourth and final "Jackass" film ready to hit theaters this fall, Johnny Knoxville, 50, sat down with GQ writer Sam Schube to reflect on two decades of nut shots, fractured bones and direct hits from bulls (yes, bulls), the most recent of which, recorded for the new movie, left Knoxville with broken ribs and a concussion, among other injuries.

