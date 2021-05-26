Teenager pleads guilty in crash killing 11-year-old in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager charged in a crash killing an eleven-year-old girl entered a guilty plea in a Greene County courtroom. Investigators say the case dating back to May of 2019 involves driver Mikaila Koch, 19, of Bolivar, is one about distracted driving. The crash killed Izabella Lightner. Under the deal, Koch will spend 10 days in jail, do 200 hours of community service, and serve probation for two years.www.ky3.com