Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a makeover with these realistic villager portraits

By Hope Bellingham
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 15 days ago
An Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan is creating realistic portraits of several of the in-game villagers. Digital artist Elena (aka @edaff19) takes the recognizable characters from Animal Crossing: New Horizons and turns them into realistic-looking pieces of art. So far, they’ve already redesigned Tom Nook, Zipper T. Bunny, Blathers, Celeste, Mabel, and Raymond. They also have plans to also add K.K. Slider, Isabelle, Redd, and potentially even Roald or Ankha.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

