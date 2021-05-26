Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a makeover with these realistic villager portraits

A few months ago, VIZ Media revealed it would be translating the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-Deserted Island Diary. If you didn’t catch the original story we ran, it’s a manga about what villagers get up to when you’re not about. In an update, VIZ Media has now announced the Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1 Deserted Island Diary will be arriving on 14th September and you can pre-order it now for just $9.99 USD. The same message also gives Animal Crossing fans a look at the localised cover – which is similar but different to the game’s box art. Cover reveal! Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1 Deserted Island Diary releases September 14, 2021. Pre-order now: https://bit.ly/3oYdRIp The Deserted Island Diary first released in Japan last July, contains 128 pages, and story and art by Kokonasu Rumba. There’s even a preview of the Japanese version you can check out, to get a better idea of what to expect. Would you be interested in an Animal Crossing manga like this one? Tell us down in the comments.