Memes For Anyone Who Hates Their Job Or Coworkers With A Passion

By satirequeen
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Going to work is a drag. I mean, I don't know who invented the idea that you have to work for your money, but I hope they are burning in hell. OK, just kidding. I love my job — I get to create awesome meme lists all day, but not everyone is as lucky as me. So in your honor, here is a bunch of relatable work memes for when you're having the Monday blues every goddamn day of the week, and when your coworkers are driving you batshit crazy.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

