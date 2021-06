Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The Flex [a way of thinking I live by] is based on the concept of psychological flexibility, defined as “the ability to stay in contact with the present moment regardless of unpleasant thoughts, feelings, and bodily sensations, while choosing one’s behaviors based on the situation and personal values.” I first heard about psychological flexibility from the work of clinical psychologist Steven C. Hayes, Ph.D., the codeveloper of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), a highly effective psychotherapy for anxiety and depression.