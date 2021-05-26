Rayne Guest of R-Water: “Outsource”

Outsourcing is very profitable for business. But certain risks and difficulties may arise when concluding a contract and further using such a service. IT outsourcing is believed to reduce costs and allow an organization to focus on running its core business. Therefore, the rapid development of the IT outsourcing market is primarily due to the fact that IT outsourcing allows companies to reduce indirect costs. However, not everyone agrees with this. According to various studies, no more than 75% of companies believe that the use of outsourcing has allowed them to achieve significant savings. Recently, in Europe, about 40% of telecommunications companies have abandoned IT outsourcing services.It’s due to problems. And there is non-compliance with the price / quality criterion.