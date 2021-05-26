Mei Xu of Chesapeake Bay Candle: “You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D”
You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D. As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mei Xu, Founder of Chesapeake Bay Candle and Blissliving Home. She is a Trustee of the University of Maryland in Baltimore and a member of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women. She recently launched Yes She May, an online e-commerce site to support women-owned businesses around the world.thriveglobal.com