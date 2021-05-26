Cancel
Mei Xu of Chesapeake Bay Candle: “You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D. As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mei Xu, Founder of Chesapeake Bay Candle and Blissliving Home. She is a Trustee of the University of Maryland in Baltimore and a member of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women. She recently launched Yes She May, an online e-commerce site to support women-owned businesses around the world.

thriveglobal.com
WorldThe Next Web

5 things you need to learn before doing business in East Asia

Roman is an entrepreneur who founded Koru Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical startup, specializing in medical aesthetic anti-aging (show all) Many people think you have to live in California to build a billion-dollar business, but it should be obvious by now that this isn’t true. I’ve always believed that Asia provides...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Jen Hogan of Sakura Consulting & Development: “DON’T GET CAUGHT UP ON LABELS. STICK TO THAT PROBLEM THAT YOU CAN SOLVE”

My biggest advice is: even if you think you could do more to prepare, just go ahead do it, take the leap. You are going to learn as you go any way, so get started now. Take whatever step you need to feel official so you can start telling people. For me, it was launching my website. That felt like I was telling the world — this is me now!
GoogleRegister Citizen

Free Webinar | June 15: Think Faster and Learn More, with World-Renowned Brain Coach Jim Kwik

Do you, almost from muscle memory, reach for your phone as soon as you wake up? Well you’re not alone, but Jim Kwik, a world-renowned brain coach and the June cover star of Entrepreneur magazine, wants you to break this habit and here’s why: Using your phone as soon as you wake up is not only a distraction in the moment, but can cause distractions throughout your day.
Bethlehem, PAnorthampton.edu

The Importance of Rebuilding Social Interactions

I’m guessing that right around now you are tired of hearing phrases like, “when things get back to normal” and “this new normal is going to take some getting used to”. When the world slowed down for us in the U.S. around the middle of March of 2020, we were thrust into a new way of operating by medical advice from the CDC, and our own fear of a disease that wasn’t familiar enough for us to comprehend the hazards (how was it transmitted, etc.). As we adjusted, we had plenty to do. We sprayed grocery bags and let them sit idle for an hour before unpacking – with gloves on.
Businesstheedadvocate.org

Arpit Jain, CEO of SplashLearn – An Edtech Changemaker

If you visit Arpit Jain’s LinkedIn profile, you won’t have to spend 5 minutes reading his “About Me” section. That’s because it has only one sentence that states: “Helping kids become better learners.” What does this tell us about Arpit? That he is a man of few words? Well, no – it tells me that instead of pontificating about himself and all of his accomplishments, he would rather spend that time on bigger goals.
Skin Carefoxnebraska.com

Sunburns and skin cancer, what you can do to lower your risk

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide, that's according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Experts say if you catch it early enough, there's a cure rate of over 95 percent for the three most common skin cancers. One in five Americans will develop skin...
AgricultureBusiness Insider

Potatoes for McDonald's fries are reportedly grown on Bill Gates' farmland in fields so vast that you can see them from space

Bill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the US - and according to a new report from NBC, potatoes that make McDonald's fries grow in his fields. Citing data by The Land Report and its own research, NBC said that potatoes for McDonald's fries are grown in fields in Washington state that are so vast that you can see them from space.
Economythoughtexchange.com

Adapting to New Business Models in a Remote Sales World

Using the ThoughtExchange enterprise discussion management platform, we connected with 300 Fortune 1000 Revenue Leaders from across the continent to find out what obstacles to growth they were facing in 2021. Stay tuned for the full 5 Remote Selling Challenges Solved: Executive Playbook. There were very few—if any—businesses that were...
Economycybersecdn.com

The Year in Tech, 2022: The Insights You Need from Harvard Business Review (HBR Insights Series)

A year of HBR’s essential thinking on tech&#8212all in one place. From quantum computing to VR training and from 3D printing to brain-computer interface, new technologies are reshaping business on the factory floor and in the C-suite. What should you and your company be doing now to take advantage of the new opportunities these technologies are creating&#8212and to avoid falling victim to disruption?
Public Healthdeseret.com

Doctors are concerned about a new COVID-19 symptom for the Delta variant

Doctors are concerned about a possible new symptom from the COVID-19 Delta variant, according to Bloomberg News. What are COVID-19 symptoms for the so-called Delta variant?. Per the New York Post, there are a wide range of symptoms that people suffer if they’re infected with the Delta variant (which was originally discovered in India) of COVID-19. Symptoms include:
Economynewsdio.com

How can coworking spaces help you grow your business?

Many people are confused about whether to rent a conventional office or opt for a co-working space. When you’re debating the same, it is essential to understand that co-working spaces can help you grow your business. Today, we will share some of the ways in which co-working spaces can help...
710 WOR

Big Scary Bird Eats Rat On New Yorker's Window Air Conditioner

There's one less rat in New York City thanks to this bird of prey!. An unsuspecting New York City couple shared a video of a giant bird enjoying a street rat on their apartment window air conditioner. The hawk appears to be completely unfazed by the videography. Birds of prey...