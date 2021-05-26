Mei Xu of Chesapeake Bay Candle: “You can learn a lot while you are building your business, don’t wait until after you get a Ph.D”

I’m guessing that right around now you are tired of hearing phrases like, “when things get back to normal” and “this new normal is going to take some getting used to”. When the world slowed down for us in the U.S. around the middle of March of 2020, we were thrust into a new way of operating by medical advice from the CDC, and our own fear of a disease that wasn’t familiar enough for us to comprehend the hazards (how was it transmitted, etc.). As we adjusted, we had plenty to do. We sprayed grocery bags and let them sit idle for an hour before unpacking – with gloves on.