Josh Green was divisive from the moment his name was called on draft night. Many interested parties — certainly including many here at Mavs Moneyball and across #MFFL Twitter — had sights set on hometown product Desmond Bane out of TCU at pick number 18. Others liked the idea of a double dose of Villanova products, pairing former Wildcat Jalen Brunson with Saddiq Bey, who ended up being selected a pick later at 19. There were a handful of Josh Green proponents scattered around, but they were certainly not a majority. Nevertheless, most seemed to walk away from draft night at least able to admit that adding a tough, defensive-minded 6’5 shooting guard to the back court couldn’t hurt.