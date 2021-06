Evan Peters will be portraying the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for a new Netflix show titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and fans can get their first look at the actor in costume. On Tuesday, Peters was photographed on the set of the limited series, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. In the photos, Peters can be seen donning a plaid shirt, jeans, and a pair of glasses very similar to the ones that Dahmer was known to wear.