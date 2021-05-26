Cancel
Stargate And James Bond Have Officially Been Sold Off To A Streaming Service

Amidst the continuing streaming wars between the different digital platforms, another major acquisition is in the process after AT&T agreed to merge WarnerMedia with Discovery. After weeks of speculation, Amazon has finalized the deal to acquire the studio MGM for $8.45 billion, which means that it will soon have access to many films and series, including the famous James Bond films, as well as the upcoming No Time To Die, and the entire Stargate franchise.

